Superstar Shah Rukh Khan went through one of the most difficult phases of his life when his son Aryan Khan was arrested in the 2021 drugs-on-cruise case. Recently, former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi revealed how Shah Rukh personally reached out to him, convinced him to take up the case, and even offered his private jet to bring him from England to Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Emotional Plea To Mukul Rohatgi

Rohatgi recalled the events on The Legal Side of Things for Republic TV, saying, “I was in the UK on a holiday… Somehow, Mr. Khan got my number and he called me… He is a great actor and he said, ‘can I speak to your wife?’”

Sharing how the actor went beyond the usual, Rohatgi revealed Shah Rukh checked into the same hotel as him in Mumbai to discuss case details. “He had made a lot of notes and points and stuff like that, apart from the lawyers. He discussed it with me. We argued it and bail was granted,” the senior advocate said.

Though Shah Rukh offered his private jet, Rohatgi chose to fly commercially, admitting, “I’m not very fond of small jets.” He also praised the actor’s commitment, describing him as “keen and intelligent.”

ALSO READ: Abhinav Kashyap Claims Salman Khan Felt ‘Insecure’ About Sonu Sood’s Casting In Dabangg

Aryan Khan’s Case And Release

Aryan Khan’s arrest in October 2021 during the Narcotics Control Bureau’s raid on the Cordelia Empress cruise ship dominated headlines across India. Initially represented by Satish Maneshinde and later Amit Desai, Aryan’s case was eventually argued in the Bombay High Court by Rohatgi. Aryan was granted bail after spending over three weeks in jail and later received a clean chit.

Aryan’s Foray Into Showbiz

Now, Aryan Khan has stepped into the entertainment world with his directorial debut The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, streaming on Netflix. The show stars Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Mona Singh, and Manoj Pahwa, with cameo appearances from Bollywood icons including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan, and Ranveer Singh. The series has opened to positive reviews, marking Aryan’s strong entry into the industry.