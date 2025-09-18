Abhinav Kashyap Claims Salman Khan Felt ‘Insecure’ About Sonu Sood’s Casting In Dabangg

Abhinav Kashyap, brother of acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, shot to fame with the massive success of his 2010 directorial debut Dabangg, starring Salman Khan. However, behind the blockbuster hit lay creative differences and brewing tensions that eventually led to Abhinav being sidelined from its sequels.

In a new interview, Abhinav shared candid insights into what went wrong, his issues with the Khan family, and why he stands by his past controversial remarks about Salman.

Abhinav Kashyap on Salman Khan

Speaking to Bollywood Thikana, Abhinav reflected on his earlier interview with SCREEN, where he had called Salman Khan a “goon” and claimed the actor felt “insecure” about co-star Sonu Sood. He said he has no regrets about those comments and stands firmly by them.

How Dabangg Took Shape

Abhinav revealed that Dabangg began with a 15-minute pitch meeting with Arbaaz Khan, who expressed interest in playing the iconic role of Chulbul Pandey himself. However, Abhinav felt Arbaaz was better suited for a supporting role. Impressed with the story, Arbaaz offered to produce the film but suggested Abhinav first meet with his brother Sohail Khan.

The Lead Role Casting Drama

Sohail liked the script too and wanted to know Abhinav’s choice for the lead role. Initially, Abhinav had approached Randeep Hooda, as he felt Randeep’s “rough and tough” persona suited the character. But Sohail dismissed the idea, questioning Randeep’s market value at the time.

Encouraged to “think bigger,” Abhinav suggested names like Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, and finally Salman Khan—at which point the brothers became excited and arranged a meeting with Salman.

Salman Khan Steps In

The meeting with Salman happened on the set of Veer. According to Abhinav, Salman silently stared at him before signaling that Dabangg would now be his top priority. From then on, most key decisions were taken by Salman and his brothers, sidelining Abhinav from many casting and production choices—including the hiring of Sonakshi Sinha, though Abhinav said he ultimately enjoyed working with her.

Sonu Sood Casting and Salman’s “Insecurity”

Abhinav wanted Sonu Sood to play the villain because of his towering physique and screen presence, describing him as looking like “a young Amitabh Bachchan.”

However, Salman was allegedly hesitant about Sonu’s casting, feeling “insecure” since Sonu had a better build. It was Katrina Kaif, according to Abhinav, who convinced Salman to agree.

Interestingly, Abhinav had even pitched the female lead to Katrina initially, but she didn’t end up doing the film. Sonakshi Sinha was eventually cast by the Khans, with Abhinav first reaching out to her via Facebook.

Success, But No Sequel Offers

While Dabangg became a massive hit, Abhinav was never invited back for its sequels. Over the years, he has openly criticized the Khan family for the way things unfolded after the film’s success.