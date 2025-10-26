Satish Shah’s Manager Recalls Actor’s Final Moments: 'He Ate A Bite And Collapsed'

Ramesh Kadatala, the longtime manager of late actor Satish Shah, opened up about the tragic moments leading to Shah’s passing on Saturday. Speaking to ANI, Ramesh recalled that the veteran actor collapsed while having lunch in the early afternoon.

Satish Shah's final moments

"Kal lunch karte samaye hua tha. Vo khana khaate khaate ek niwala khaye, phir collapse hua. Kuch half an hour laga ambulance laane mein...hospital jaane par declare kiya doctor ne," Ramesh said, translating to: “It happened while he was having lunch. He ate a bite and then collapsed. It took around half an hour to get the ambulance. After reaching the hospital, the doctor declared him dead.”

Satish’s neighbour, Anup, who was present at the time, also shared his memories. “As soon as Ramesh called me, I went there. Satish kaka ke liye madad chalu kiya.. hum koshish karte rahe unko sahi karne ke liye. He was such a good person—an artist with a big heart. Jis jis ko bulaya tha vo turant chale aaye kaam chodkar ke,” he said, recalling how friends and neighbors rushed to help immediately.

Satish Shah's Kidney transplant and health

Ramesh revealed that Satish had undergone a kidney transplant on June 16 in Kolkata. “After that, everything was normal. There was a little urinary infection, but antibiotics were started,” he said. Shah’s last rites were performed at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle (West), Mumbai.

Also read: Satish Shah’s Funeral: Rupali Ganguly Breaks Down, Sarabhai Cast Pays Final Respects

A legendary career

With a career spanning over four decades, Satish Shah made a mark in both films and television. His cinematic credits include Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Main Hoon Na, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Om Shanti Om, and Shaadi No. 1.

However, he was perhaps best remembered for his television work, starting with Ye Jo Hai Zindagi and culminating in the beloved sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, where his impeccable comic timing and charm won over generations of viewers.