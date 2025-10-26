Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSatish Shah’s Funeral: Rupali Ganguly Breaks Down, Sarabhai Cast Pays Final Respects

Satish Shah’s Funeral: Rupali Ganguly Breaks Down, Sarabhai Cast Pays Final Respects

Satish Shah’s funeral in Mumbai saw an emotional Rupali Ganguly break down, while the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai cast and industry friends gathered to pay their final respects to the legendary actor.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 26 Oct 2025 01:19 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The final farewell for veteran actor Satish Shah took place on Sunday morning in Mumbai, a day after he passed away due to renal failure at the age of 74. The funeral was attended by family, close friends, and numerous figures from the film and television industry, including several of his Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-stars.

Celebrities at Satish Shah's funeral

Prominent personalities gathered at Shah’s Bandra residence to offer condolences, including Jackie Shroff, Kunal Kohli, David Dhawan, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Supriya Pathak , Johnny Lever, Anjan Srivastav, Dilip Joshi, Ashoke Pandit, Deepak Parashar, Niel Nitin Mukesh, Avatar Gill.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal)

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The cast and crew of his iconic sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai—Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajesh Kumar, Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghvan, Deven Bhojani, and Jamnadas Majethia—were also present. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray attended for the antim darshan.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Later in the morning, Shah’s family performed his last rites at a Bandra crematorium. Paparazzi footage captured an emotional Rupali Ganguly breaking down in her car upon arrival; she portrayed the daughter-in-law of Shah’s character in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

A storied career in comedy and cinema

Satish Shah earned the title ‘Comedy King’ in the 1980s for his versatile performances in the sitcom Ye Jo Hai Zindagi. His career continued to flourish through the 1990s and 2000s with shows such as Filmi Chakkar, Ghar Jamai, and the much-loved Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

Shah began his film journey in 1976 while at the FTII and gained widespread recognition with Kundan Shah’s Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro in 1981. Over the decades, he appeared in blockbuster Bollywood hits including Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Main Hoon Na, and Fanaa.

His passing

Satish Shah passed away on Saturday afternoon after collapsing during lunch, confirmed his longtime manager Ramesh Kadatala. The actor had been managing kidney-related health issues over recent months and had undergone a kidney transplant a few months prior. His death marks a profound loss for both the entertainment industry and his countless fans.

Published at : 26 Oct 2025 01:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Satish Shah Rupali Ganguly
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Tejashwi Yadav Pledges Pension, Insurance & Loans For Bihar’s Panchayat Workers Ahead Of Polls
Tejashwi Yadav Pledges Pension, Insurance & Loans For Bihar’s Panchayat Workers Ahead Of Polls
Cities
Maharashtra Police Sub-Inspector Accused Of Raping Doctor, Who Died By Suicide, Arrested
Maharashtra Police Sub-Inspector Accused Of Raping Doctor, Who Died By Suicide, Arrested
World
Trump Raises Tariffs On Canada By 10%, Slams Ontario Ad During World Series
Trump Raises Tariffs On Canada By 10%, Slams Ontario Ad During World Series
Entertainment
Satish Shah Underwent Kidney Transplant To Care For Wife Battling Alzheimer’s, Reveals Sachin Pilgaonkar
Satish Shah Underwent Kidney Transplant To Care For Wife, Reveals Sachin Pilgaonkar
Advertisement

Videos

Bhojpuri Star Khesari Lal Yadav Enters Bihar Polls; Massive Crowd Greets Him in Chhapra
Khesari Lal Yadav’s Grand Entry in Bihar Polls; PM Modi Counters Mahagathbandhan in Rally
Massive Crowd Turns Unruly at Tejashwi Yadav’s Campaign Office Launch in Raghopur
BJP MLA Bharat Bind Faces Public Backlash in Bhabua Over Five-Year Inaction Allegations
First Arrest in Satara Woman Doctor Suicide Case; Accused Prashant Bankar Held by Police
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
In Spite Of Headwinds In Bilateral Relations, India-US Elevates QUAD Military Engagement
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget