Satish Shah’s Funeral: Rupali Ganguly Breaks Down, Sarabhai Cast Pays Final Respects

The final farewell for veteran actor Satish Shah took place on Sunday morning in Mumbai, a day after he passed away due to renal failure at the age of 74. The funeral was attended by family, close friends, and numerous figures from the film and television industry, including several of his Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-stars.

Celebrities at Satish Shah's funeral

Prominent personalities gathered at Shah’s Bandra residence to offer condolences, including Jackie Shroff, Kunal Kohli, David Dhawan, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Supriya Pathak , Johnny Lever, Anjan Srivastav, Dilip Joshi, Ashoke Pandit, Deepak Parashar, Niel Nitin Mukesh, Avatar Gill.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The cast and crew of his iconic sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai—Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajesh Kumar, Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghvan, Deven Bhojani, and Jamnadas Majethia—were also present. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray attended for the antim darshan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Later in the morning, Shah’s family performed his last rites at a Bandra crematorium. Paparazzi footage captured an emotional Rupali Ganguly breaking down in her car upon arrival; she portrayed the daughter-in-law of Shah’s character in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

A storied career in comedy and cinema

Satish Shah earned the title ‘Comedy King’ in the 1980s for his versatile performances in the sitcom Ye Jo Hai Zindagi. His career continued to flourish through the 1990s and 2000s with shows such as Filmi Chakkar, Ghar Jamai, and the much-loved Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

Shah began his film journey in 1976 while at the FTII and gained widespread recognition with Kundan Shah’s Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro in 1981. Over the decades, he appeared in blockbuster Bollywood hits including Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Main Hoon Na, and Fanaa.

His passing

Satish Shah passed away on Saturday afternoon after collapsing during lunch, confirmed his longtime manager Ramesh Kadatala. The actor had been managing kidney-related health issues over recent months and had undergone a kidney transplant a few months prior. His death marks a profound loss for both the entertainment industry and his countless fans.