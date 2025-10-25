Satish Shah Found Unresponsive At Home, Could Not Be Revived Despite CPR

Veteran actor Satish Shah, cherished for his performances in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, and several other iconic projects, passed away at the age of 74 on October 25. The actor had been battling kidney-related health issues and had undergone a kidney transplant, as revealed by Sarabhai vs Sarabhai creator JD Majethia.

Hospital Confirms Emergency Response

P.D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre in Mumbai released a statement detailing Shah’s final moments. The hospital stated, “Earlier today, the hospital received an emergency call regarding Mr. Shah’s health. An ambulance with a medical team was immediately sent to his residence, where he was found unresponsive. CPR was started in the ambulance and continued upon arrival at P. D. Hinduja Hospital. Despite the best efforts of our medical team, Mr. Shah could not be revived.”

The hospital added, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Mr. Satish Shah. Mr. Shah was a beloved artist whose remarkable contribution to Indian cinema and television will always be remembered. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and admirers during this difficult time.”

Iconic Career Across Four Decades

Born in 1951 into a Gujarati family, Satish Shah began his acting journey in the 1970s. He gained widespread recognition with Kundan Shah and Manjul Sinha’s sitcom Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi in 1984, where he played 55 distinct characters. He later became a household name for his role as Indravadan Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and his legendary corpse act in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro.

Shah also appeared in films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hero No. 1, Main Hoon Na, and Fanaa. His last big-screen appearance was in the 2014 film Humshakals. JD Majethia had earlier revealed that Shah had developed an infection after his kidney transplant, which contributed to his declining health.