Sanjay Dutt’s daughter, Trishala Dutt, has sparked conversation online with a candid and powerful note she shared on Instagram Stories on Monday. In her post, Trishala spoke about protecting mental health, calling out ‘manipulative’ parents who value appearances over emotional well-being.

'You’re allowed to protect your peace'

Trishala began her heartfelt note by emphasising that blood ties don’t automatically earn someone a place in one’s life. She wrote:

“Not everyone who shares your blood deserves a place in your life. Sometimes, the most draining, invalidating, and dismissive people we know carry the title ‘family.’ You’re allowed to protect your peace. You’re allowed to go low-contact or no contact. You’re allowed to choose your mental health over preserving the family image.”





She further spoke about children having the right to distance themselves from toxic relationships, even with their parents. “Because ‘family’ is not a free pass to mistreat, manipulate, or guilt-trip you. You DO NOT owe continued access to anyone who keeps hurting you — even if they raised you. When a parent cares more about how the family appears to the world than how it actually feels to live in it, that’s a problem.”

Trishala’s life away from the spotlight

For those unfamiliar, Trishala is Sanjay Dutt’s daughter from his first marriage to actor Richa Sharma, whom he wed in 1987. She was born in 1988, and after Richa’s untimely death in 1996 due to a brain tumour, Trishala was raised by her maternal grandparents in the US.

Despite living away from the spotlight, Trishala shares a close bond with her father, who wished her a heartfelt happy birthday on August 10, writing, “Happy birthday @trishaladutt, Always proud of you, always love you.”

Sanjay Dutt’s personal life and upcoming projects

After Richa's death, Sanjay married Rhea Pillai in 1998, but the couple divorced in 2008. He later tied the knot with Manyata Dutt, with whom he shares twins, Shahraan and Iqra. Professionally, the veteran actor was last seen in Housefull 5 and has a packed slate ahead, including the Kannada film KD: The Devil, Telugu projects The Raja Saab and Akhanda 2, as well as Hindi films Baaghi 4 and Dhurandhar.