Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSamay Raina Returns With ‘Still Alive & Unfiltered’ India Tour After India’s Got Latent Controversy

Samay Raina Returns With ‘Still Alive & Unfiltered’ India Tour After India’s Got Latent Controversy

Comedian Samay Raina, who stirred up significant controversy earlier this year with his YouTube show 'India’s Got Latent', is now back in the spotlight , this time, for all the right reasons.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 08:32 PM (IST)

Comedian Samay Raina, who stirred up significant controversy earlier this year with his YouTube show 'India’s Got Latent', is now back in the spotlight , this time, for all the right reasons. The 27-year-old stand-up artist has announced his nationwide tour titled 'Samay Raina: Still Alive & Unfiltered', and the buzz around it is already off the charts.

Samay Raina announces India tour

Raina took to Instagram on Wednesday to unveil his tour schedule. The comedy tour kicks off in Bengaluru on August 15 and will travel to major cities including Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune and finally, Delhi, where the last show is scheduled for October 5.

“India tour live now on @bookmyshow,” he wrote in the caption alongside the official poster.

By Thursday, the excitement had reached fever pitch, with Raina sharing updates on his Instagram Stories revealing just how overwhelming the response has been.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Samay Raina (@maisamayhoon)

"The love is unreal. We have sold 40,000 tickets in an hour for the tour. That's a record. Thank you so much for the love, we will bring the house down," he wrote, clearly overwhelmed by the support.

India's Got Latent controversy

The tour comes months after Raina faced major heat for 'India’s Got Latent', a now-deleted YouTube series that landed him and several other popular digital creators in legal trouble. The controversy erupted following remarks made on the show by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, which prompted backlash, FIRs, and public outrage. Following the incident, Raina deleted all episodes of the show and chose to remain relatively low-key, until now.

Also involved in the controversy were content creators Apoorva Mukhija and Ashish Chanchlani, all of whom faced legal consequences due to the show’s content.

Now, with 'Still Alive & Unfiltered', Raina seems ready to turn the page and reconnect with fans through what he does best, making them laugh. And if the ticket sales are anything to go by, audiences are more than ready to welcome him back.

Published at : 31 Jul 2025 08:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
India's Got Latent Samay Raina
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Govt Reviewing US Tariffs' Impact On Indian Goods, Will Take All Steps To Protect National Interest: Goyal
Govt Reviewing US Tariffs' Impact On Indian Goods, Will Take All Steps To Protect National Interest: Goyal
India
‘Not A Dead Economy’: Tharoor, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shukla Rebuke Trump While Rahul Gandhi Backs US Prez
‘Not A Dead Economy’: Tharoor, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shukla Rebuke Trump While Rahul Backs Trump
Cricket
Shubman Gill Shatters Sunil Gavaskar's 47-Year-Old Record
Shubman Gill Shatters Sunil Gavaskar's 47-Year-Old Record
Cities
Tamil Nadu Ex-CM O Panneerselvam Exits NDA Hours After Meeting MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu Ex-CM O Panneerselvam Exits NDA Hours After Meeting MK Stalin
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Heavy Rains Devastate Rajasthan, MP, AP; Villagers Demand Relief Amid Dam Crisis
Breaking: Viral Odisha Scooter Stunt Sparks ₹21,500 Fine; Gangster Shot Dead In Broad Daylight
Breaking: Dharchula Vehicle Accident Injures 7; Malegaon Verdict Nears After 17 Years
Mumbai teacher burns child’s hand; newborn dies in UP hospital due to gross negligence
Rajasthan Theft Protests Erupt As Jhalawar Boils; Maligaon Blast Verdict Expected After 17 Years
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Op Sindoor Brought US Challenge Back On India’s Trade Negotiating Table
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget