Comedian Samay Raina, who stirred up significant controversy earlier this year with his YouTube show 'India’s Got Latent', is now back in the spotlight , this time, for all the right reasons. The 27-year-old stand-up artist has announced his nationwide tour titled 'Samay Raina: Still Alive & Unfiltered', and the buzz around it is already off the charts.

Samay Raina announces India tour

Raina took to Instagram on Wednesday to unveil his tour schedule. The comedy tour kicks off in Bengaluru on August 15 and will travel to major cities including Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune and finally, Delhi, where the last show is scheduled for October 5.

“India tour live now on @bookmyshow,” he wrote in the caption alongside the official poster.

By Thursday, the excitement had reached fever pitch, with Raina sharing updates on his Instagram Stories revealing just how overwhelming the response has been.

"The love is unreal. We have sold 40,000 tickets in an hour for the tour. That's a record. Thank you so much for the love, we will bring the house down," he wrote, clearly overwhelmed by the support.

India's Got Latent controversy

The tour comes months after Raina faced major heat for 'India’s Got Latent', a now-deleted YouTube series that landed him and several other popular digital creators in legal trouble. The controversy erupted following remarks made on the show by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, which prompted backlash, FIRs, and public outrage. Following the incident, Raina deleted all episodes of the show and chose to remain relatively low-key, until now.

Also involved in the controversy were content creators Apoorva Mukhija and Ashish Chanchlani, all of whom faced legal consequences due to the show’s content.

Now, with 'Still Alive & Unfiltered', Raina seems ready to turn the page and reconnect with fans through what he does best, making them laugh. And if the ticket sales are anything to go by, audiences are more than ready to welcome him back.