Samantha Ruth Prabhu Redefines Her Career Choices: ‘No Longer Juggling Five Films’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is prioritising passion projects and well-being after 15 years in film industry. She's consciously slowing down, focusing on quality over quantity.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 21 Aug 2025 09:25 AM (IST)
After over 15 years in the film industry and a remarkable run of successful films, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is stepping into a new chapter in her career, one defined by passion, wellness, and purposeful choices. In a recent conversation with Grazia India, the star revealed that she has consciously decided to slow down and take on only projects that truly inspire her.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu On Doing Passion Projects

Sharing her evolved outlook, Samantha said, “I’ve reached a point where I do things I’m extremely passionate about, and that includes both fitness and films. I’ve been a part of several films and series, but not all of them were passion projects. But now, every single thing I do, every business I invest in, every film that I produce, all have my heart.”

Focusing on Health and Quality Work

Samantha also stressed the importance of prioritising her physical and mental health over chasing multiple commitments. “I no longer shoot five films at a time. One thing I’ve realised is that I need to listen to my body, so I’ve reduced the amount of work I do. But now everything I do and put my energy into matters so much more. Nothing is for the heck of it. The quantity may have reduced, but the quality of projects has definitely increased,” she added.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Recent and Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Samantha recently made a cameo in the Telugu film Subham, which she also produced under her production house, Tralala Moving Pictures. Earlier this year, she starred alongside Varun Dhawan in the Amazon Prime Video action-thriller Citadel: Honey Bunny, created by Raj and DK.

Looking ahead, Samantha is set to appear in Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, another high-octane series by Raj and DK. The show, featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jaideep Ahlawat, is currently in production and slated to release in 2026.

 

Published at : 21 Aug 2025 09:24 AM (IST)
