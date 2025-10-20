Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Celebrates Diwali With NGO Kids, Spreading Light And Joy

Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrated Diwali with children from NGOs, sharing joy, laughter, and gifts. She posted photos on Instagram, highlighting the children's gratitude activity.

By : ANI | Updated at : 20 Oct 2025 06:37 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrated Diwali in a special way this year — with children from different NGOs.

The actor spent the evening surrounded by laughter, lights, and joy as she joined the kids for the festive celebration.

Samantha took to her Instagram account on Monday to share pictures from the event. The photos showed the actress playing and chatting with the children. In one picture, she was seen smiling with a child on her lap, while in another, she watched the kids perform for her. She was also seen lighting candles and posing with the children, who later received gifts. Samantha looked elegant in a bright yellow suit for the evening.

Along with the images, the actor added a caption that read,“Light of Joy 2025. What a beautiful evening it was — one filled with laughter, gratitude, and togetherness.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

She further shared,“This year's gratitude activity was extra special. Each child wrote down what they're thankful for, reminding us all of how much love and hope can exist in the smallest hearts. This was our special Diwali celebration in Pratyusha Support's 11th year. Having crossed 10 gorgeous years of purpose, we continue to grow stronger in our journey of spreading love, light, and hope.”

She concluded with,“We're already dreaming bigger for our next event, with more NGOs, more children, and hopefully, our donors joining us in person too! Until then, let's keep sharing the light. Happy Diwali, everyone.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha will next be seen in Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, a series directed by Raj & DK. The show also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jaideep Ahlawat, and is expected to premiere in 2026.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 20 Oct 2025 06:37 PM (IST)
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Diwali 2025
