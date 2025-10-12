Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Salman Khan Was Getting Scolded When Smriti Irani First Met Him, The Reason Will Make You Laugh

Smriti Irani shared anecdotes about her early encounters with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, facilitated by her husband Zubin.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 12 Oct 2025 02:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor and politician Smriti Irani recently took a nostalgic walk down memory lane, crediting her husband Zubin Irani for introducing her to some of Bollywood’s biggest stars — including Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

During a candid conversation on The Bombay Journey on Mashable India’s YouTube channel, Smriti shared amusing anecdotes from her early interactions with the superstars, revealing lesser-known stories from her pre-political life.

Meeting Salman Khan While He Was Being Scolded by His Father

Smriti recalled the first time she met Salman Khan — an encounter that was both memorable and amusing.

She said, “At St Xavier's, Salman and my husband were classmates. So the first time Zubin took me to introduce me to Salman, Salim Khan was there. He said, ‘Tumko malum hai tumhare mia sahab mere bete ke saath kya karte the? They used to steal my car and drive off. Nikamme hai dono (Do you know what your husband and my son used to do? Both are useless).’”

Smriti added that during the exchange, both Salman and Zubin looked down sheepishly while she stood there silently, caught between laughter and surprise.

Her First Meeting with Shah Rukh Khan

The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi star also reminisced about meeting Shah Rukh Khan, again thanks to her husband. “I met Shah Rukh courtesy of my husband. He knew him, so I would pester him to ask Shah Rukh for an interview,” she said.

Recalling Shah Rukh’s humorous advice to her, Smriti added, “He actually first told me, ‘Listen, don’t get married. Main bata raha hoon tujhe, mat karna shaadi (I’m telling you, don’t get married).’ And I was like, ‘Bhai, too late.’”

Smriti Irani: From Television Icon to Political Leader

Born into a Marathi-Punjabi-Bengali family in Delhi, Smriti Irani began her career as a model and actor in 1994, before becoming a household name as Tulsi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Her successful television journey also included shows like Maniben.com, Teen Bahuraaniyaan, and Kavita.

She is married to businessman Zubin Irani, who played a key role not just in her personal life but also in connecting her to Bollywood’s biggest stars.

Political Journey

Smriti joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2003 and quickly rose through the ranks, becoming a member of the National Executive and vice president of the Maharashtra Youth Wing. She entered the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat in 2011 and was re-elected in 2017.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, she contested from Amethi against Rahul Gandhi but lost. However, she returned in 2019, defeating Gandhi in one of the most talked-about electoral battles. In 2024, Congress candidate KL Sharma won the seat, defeating Smriti.

Return to Television

Recently, Smriti Irani made a much-awaited comeback to the small screen, reprising her iconic role as Tulsi Virani in the reboot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The show also features Amar Upadhyay returning as Mihir and airs on Star Plus, streaming on JioHotstar.

 

Published at : 12 Oct 2025 02:04 PM (IST)
