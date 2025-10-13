Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has finally addressed the long-standing rumours about his supposed fallout with singer Arijit Singh. Speaking on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19, Salman clarified that there was never any real enmity between them. He admitted the confusion was entirely on his side, and that he and Arijit remain good friends.

Salman Khan on his equation with Arijit Singh

Salman set the record straight: “Arijit aur main bahut achhe dost hai. Woh misunderstanding thi aur woh misunderstanding mere side se huyi thi. Uske baad usne gaane bhi kiye mere liye. Tiger 3 mein kiya usne, agge Galwan (Battle of Galwan) mein kar raha hai (Arijit and I are very good friends. That misunderstanding had happened from my side. After that, he even sang songs for me — he sang in Tiger 3 and now he’s doing one in Galwan).”

Salman Khan and Arijit Singh infamous fallout

The saga that sparked years of speculation began in 2014 at the Star Guild Awards. Arijit Singh, freshly famous for his soulful hit Tum Hi Ho, went on stage to receive an award. Exhausted from consecutive shows and dressed casually, he greeted the hosts, one of whom was Salman Khan.

Salman, known for his witty remarks, teased him, “So gaye the?" (“Were you asleep?"). Taken by surprise, Arijit smiled and replied, “Aap logon ne sula diya yaar." (“You guys put me to sleep"). While the audience laughed, Salman reportedly interpreted the comment as an unintended slight.

Following that moment, rumours circulated that Arijit had offended Salman, leading to speculation that the singer’s versions of several songs in Salman’s films, including Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Sultan, were replaced. The most notable was “Jag Ghoomeya” from Sultan, ultimately recorded by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Arijit Singh's apology

In 2016, Arijit publicly apologised on social media, assuring Salman he never meant any disrespect and that the incident was a case of misunderstood humour. Despite this, the matter remained unaddressed publicly — until Salman’s recent clarification.