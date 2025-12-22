Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTurning 60 In Six Days, Salman Khan Chooses to Flex — Literally

Turning 60 In Six Days, Salman Khan Chooses to Flex — Literally

Salman Khan reminded fans that he turns 60 in six days by sharing gym pictures that show off his fit physique. Dressed in workout gear, the actor joked about his age as fans flooded social media with praise.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 22 Dec 2025 06:40 PM (IST)
As the youngest of Bollywood’s iconic Khan trio, Salman Khan is set to enter a new decade this year. The superstar turns 60 on December 27 — a milestone that appears to have slipped under the radar for many.

Salman Khan flaunts fitness ahead of 60th birthday

Jogging everyone’s memory in his trademark style, Salman recently dropped a series of gym pictures on social media, confidently showcasing his sculpted physique. Sharing the photos, he wrote, “I wish I could look like this when I am 60! 6 days from now..”

The images feature Salman in a black vest paired with blue shorts, striking poses inside his gym. With a clean-shaven look, the actor flexed his muscular arms and powerful legs, proving that age is clearly just a number for him.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Netizens react

Fans were quick to echo his sentiment, flooding the post with praise. One admirer commented, “Aap Sirf Abhi 30 Ke huye hai Apke jaisa kahi bhi koi nhi hai 🫶🤗 MyDream MyAwrythings Dear @beingsalmankhan ji💖MyLovelife🫶ji.” Another simply wrote, “Bhai Killing It This Time.”

Another fan wrote, "Comeback is personal."

Interestingly, Salman’s contemporaries Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan also hit the 60 mark this year, with their birthdays marked by celebratory re-releases of their films. As of now, there’s no indication of similar plans to commemorate Salman’s big day.

What Salman Khan is working on next

Professionally, Salman was last seen hosting the 19th season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss, where actor Gaurav Khanna emerged as the winner.

Up next, the actor will headline Battle of Galwan, a high-profile project inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese forces. The film is being directed by Apoorva Lakhia, best known for Shootout at Lokhandwala.

Earlier this year, Salman told PTI that the film is among the toughest physical challenges he has faced in his career. "It is physically demanding. Every year, every month, every day it gets more and more difficult. I've to give more time now . Earlier, I would do it in one or two weeks, now I'm running, kicking, punching, and all that stuff. This film demands that," Khan said.

Published at : 22 Dec 2025 06:40 PM (IST)
Salman Khan
