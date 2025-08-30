Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainment'I Told Them I Was Doing Homework': Aneet Padda On Hiding Auditions From Parents

'I Told Them I Was Doing Homework': Aneet Padda On Hiding Auditions From Parents

Aneet Padda, after her breakthrough in 'Saiyaara', discusses her journey from secretly auditioning as a child to achieving Bollywood success.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 30 Aug 2025 10:35 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Emerging from the blockbuster success of Saiyaara, Aneet Padda has quickly carved her space as one of Bollywood’s most promising new talents. Once an under-the-radar actor, she is now a headline name after her record-breaking debut alongside Ahaan Panday.

In her first post-release interview, Aneet opened up about the struggles she faced on her journey to the silver screen and the people who truly matter to her.

Aneet Padda's Childhood Dream to Act

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Aneet recalled how acting had been her dream since childhood. She revealed that she would secretly record auditions at home while pretending to be busy with schoolwork.

“I always wanted to act. I would be recording auditions and locking my door, telling my parents I was doing homework. I knew I'd have to do this on my own because my parents didn't have enough money to take me to Mumbai to audition,” she shared.

Support That Matters

When asked whose opinions influence her most, Aneet was candid: “My mom, my dad, my friends, that's what matters. Anyone else, I really don’t care.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Hollywood Reporter India (@hollywoodreporterindia)

First Break in Big Girls Don’t Cry

Before Saiyaara, Aneet made her screen debut as Roohi in the 2024 Prime Video coming-of-age drama Big Girls Don’t Cry, created by Nitya Mehra. The series featured a strong ensemble cast, including Pooja Bhatt and Raima Sen.

Saiyaara: A Record-Breaking Debut

Directed by Mohit Suri and backed by Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara has officially become the highest-grossing romantic film in Bollywood history. The film has earned approximately ₹568.65 crore worldwide—with ₹406.48 crore from India and ₹162.17 crore overseas.

Starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the film struck a deep emotional chord with audiences, proving that old-school love stories still have immense power in today’s cinema landscape.

What’s Next for Aneet Padda

Following the runaway success of Saiyaara, Aneet has already secured her second project with Yash Raj Films. She will next star in a romantic drama directed by Band Baaja Baaraat filmmaker Maneesh Sharma, marking yet another big leap in her rising career.

 

Published at : 30 Aug 2025 10:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
Saiyaara Aneet Padda
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
3 Dead, 2 Missing After Cloudburst Hits J&K's Ramban, Rescue Ops Underway
3 Dead, 2 Missing After Cloudburst Hits J&K's Ramban, Rescue Ops Underway
World
PM Modi Rides Bullet Train With Japanese PM Ishiba On Way To Sendai: WATCH
PM Modi Rides Bullet Train With Japanese PM Ishiba On Way To Sendai: WATCH
World
'Still In Effect': Trump Defends Trade Policy As US Appeals Court Rules Most Of His Tariffs 'Illegal'
'Still In Effect': Trump Defends Trade Policy As US Appeals Court Rules Most Of His Tariffs 'Illegal'
World
Thailand In Political Turmoil As Court Ousts PM Paetongtarn Over Leaked Phone Call — What Happens Next
Thailand In Political Turmoil As Court Ousts PM Paetongtarn — What Happens Next
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: US Court Rules Most Trump-Era Global Tariffs Illegal, Stays Decision Until October 14 | ABP NEWS
PM Modi Japan Visit: PM Modi Rides Japan's Bullet Train, to Visit Semiconductor Hub Before Heading to China | ABP NEWS
Breaking: BJP Booth President Found Dead in Hardoi After 9 Days Missing; Family Blames Police | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Cloudburst in Mandi's Katwandi Triggers Flash Floods, Damages Vehicles and Shops | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Heated Debate Erupts Over PM Modi Abuse, BJP vs Congress Turns Personal and Ugly | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
India’s Economic Ascent: How The World’s Youngest Major Economy Is Poised To Overtake Giants | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget