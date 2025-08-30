'I Told Them I Was Doing Homework': Aneet Padda On Hiding Auditions From Parents

Emerging from the blockbuster success of Saiyaara, Aneet Padda has quickly carved her space as one of Bollywood’s most promising new talents. Once an under-the-radar actor, she is now a headline name after her record-breaking debut alongside Ahaan Panday.

In her first post-release interview, Aneet opened up about the struggles she faced on her journey to the silver screen and the people who truly matter to her.

Aneet Padda's Childhood Dream to Act

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Aneet recalled how acting had been her dream since childhood. She revealed that she would secretly record auditions at home while pretending to be busy with schoolwork.

“I always wanted to act. I would be recording auditions and locking my door, telling my parents I was doing homework. I knew I'd have to do this on my own because my parents didn't have enough money to take me to Mumbai to audition,” she shared.

Support That Matters

When asked whose opinions influence her most, Aneet was candid: “My mom, my dad, my friends, that's what matters. Anyone else, I really don’t care.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hollywood Reporter India (@hollywoodreporterindia)

First Break in Big Girls Don’t Cry

Before Saiyaara, Aneet made her screen debut as Roohi in the 2024 Prime Video coming-of-age drama Big Girls Don’t Cry, created by Nitya Mehra. The series featured a strong ensemble cast, including Pooja Bhatt and Raima Sen.

Saiyaara: A Record-Breaking Debut

Directed by Mohit Suri and backed by Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara has officially become the highest-grossing romantic film in Bollywood history. The film has earned approximately ₹568.65 crore worldwide—with ₹406.48 crore from India and ₹162.17 crore overseas.

Starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the film struck a deep emotional chord with audiences, proving that old-school love stories still have immense power in today’s cinema landscape.

What’s Next for Aneet Padda

Following the runaway success of Saiyaara, Aneet has already secured her second project with Yash Raj Films. She will next star in a romantic drama directed by Band Baaja Baaraat filmmaker Maneesh Sharma, marking yet another big leap in her rising career.