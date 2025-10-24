Sachin Sanghvi Of Composer Duo Sachin–Jigar Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault

Bollywood singer and music composer Sachin Sanghvi has reportedly been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman after promising her a chance in a music album and marriage. According to PTI, citing a police official, Sanghvi, known for hit songs in Stree 2 and Bhediya, was taken into custody on Thursday under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Bollywood Composer Sachin Sanghvi Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault

The complainant, a woman in her 20s, claimed she first came in contact with Sanghvi in February 2024 when he sent her a message on Instagram. The official stated that Sanghvi allegedly promised her a role in his music album, after which they exchanged phone numbers.

The woman has alleged that Sanghvi called her to his studio, proposed marriage, and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions. Following an investigation, authorities arrested the singer-composer.

Who is Sachin Sanghvi?

Sachin Sanghvi is one half of the renowned music composer duo Sachin–Jigar, known for their work in Bollywood and independent music. He began his career assisting music director Pritam before teaming up with Jigar Saraiya to form the duo.

Together, Sachin–Jigar have composed several chartbusters, including “Jeene Laga Hoon” from Ramaiya Vastavaiya, “Sun Saathiya” and “Chunar” from ABCD 2, “Apna Bana Le” from Bhediya, and “Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin” from Meri Pyaari Bindu.

Their music spans multiple genres, including romantic ballads, dance tracks, and devotional songs. They have also composed for web series, Gujarati films, and independent singles. Widely praised for their melodic style, fresh arrangements, and emotional depth, Sachin and Jigar have established themselves as one of the most sought-after composer duos in the Hindi film industry.