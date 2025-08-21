Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya Fame Actress Gia Manek Marries BF Varunn Jain In A Private Ceremony

Gia Manek, famed for her role in 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya', married her longtime boyfriend Varunn Jain in a private ceremony.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 21 Aug 2025 12:51 PM (IST)
Popular television actress Gia Manek, best known for her role in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, has stepped into a new chapter of her life. The actress tied the knot with Varunn Jain in an intimate wedding ceremony, keeping the celebrations low-key yet deeply special. Gia announced the happy news herself through a heartfelt post on social media, where she appeared radiant and blissful in her bridal look.

Gia Manek aka Gopi Bahu Announces Her Marriage

Sharing the news on Instagram, Gia wrote: "With the blessings of God and our Gurus, we are united forever. Hand in hand, heart to heart, we were friends and today we are husband and wife. I am deeply grateful for all the love, blessings, and good wishes that made this day extra special. As Mr. & Mrs., we look forward to laughter, memories, adventures, and togetherness for life."

Gia Manek's Bridal Look

In her wedding pictures, Giaa looked every bit the traditional bride. She chose a stunning golden saree paired with temple jewellery, including a heavy necklace, maang tikka, kamarbandh, jhumkas, and red bridal bangles. Fresh flowers adorned her hair, completing her elegant bridal look. Her joy was evident as she posed lovingly in her husband Varun’s arms.

A Unique ‘Bhoot Shuddhi’ Wedding Ritual

According to Gia’s Instagram post, the couple opted for the ancient ‘Bhoot Shuddhi Vivah’ ritual. Known as one of the oldest Vedic marriage traditions, this practice involves the purification and alignment of the five elements—earth, water, fire, air, and space—within the human body, symbolising a union that goes beyond the physical to the spiritual.

Gia Manek’s Journey in Television

Gia Manek became a household name with her portrayal of Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Over the years, she has also appeared in shows like Tera Mera Saath Rahe, Jeannie Aur Juju, and Manmohini. While her career kept her in the limelight, Gia has always been private about her personal life, making this wedding revelation even more surprising and delightful for fans.

 

 

Published at : 21 Aug 2025 12:47 PM (IST)
Gia Manek Saath Nibhana Saathiyaa
