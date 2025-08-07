Social media influencer and radio personality RJ Mahvash is back in the spotlight after a cryptic post she shared on Instagram, just days after cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal addressed their dating rumours. The RJ, who had earlier denied any romantic relationship with Chahal, shared an Instagram Story from Dubai, writing:“Just me and my bestie watching people lie when we know the truth.”





The post instantly grabbed attention, with fans speculating whether Mahvash was indirectly responding to Chahal’s recent comments on their link-up.

Chahal Denies Dating Mahvash, Opens Up About Backlash

In a candid chat with content creator Raj Shamani, Chahal dismissed the dating rumours, stating: “No, there’s nothing. People can think whatever they want to think.”

He went on to reveal the emotional toll that online speculation took on both of them:“For the first time, when I was seen with someone, people started linking us right away. Even though she clarified it, it was very hard for her. She was called a homewrecker… people said really nasty things. I felt terrible.”

Chahal also acknowledged that Mahvash had supported him through a difficult period, and that he was deeply affected by the negativity directed at her.

Viral T-Shirt And Divorce Drama: What Chahal Said

The conversation also turned to the now-viral T-shirt Chahal wore during his final court appearance with ex-wife Dhanashree Verma. The shirt read:“Be Your Own Sugar Daddy.”

Social media erupted with theories that it was a dig at Dhanashree, but Chahal explained: “Meko nahi karna tha drama, I just wanted to give one message and mai ne vo de diya.”

His comments have left fans debating what truly caused the fallout between the once-power couple.

Dhanashree Keeps Mum Amid Media Storm

Meanwhile, Dhanashree Verma, who is also in Dubai currently, has maintained silence on Chahal’s revelations. The dancer and content creator has been reconnecting with her roots and continues to post scenic updates from her trip, giving no public response to the ongoing speculation.

As the drama unfolds online, Mahvash’s subtle post has only added more fuel to the fire — keeping fans guessing about what lies beneath the public statements.