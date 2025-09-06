Is Rashmika Mandanna Engaged? Ring Spotting At SIIMA 2025 Fuels Rumours

Rashmika Mandanna turned heads on Friday when she landed in Dubai for the SIIMA Awards 2025. The actor, who was spotted arriving from Mumbai, was seen wearing a gold band on her third finger. This small detail was enough to set the internet abuzz with speculation about a possible engagement.

Is Rashmika Mandanna Engaged?

Paparazzi videos captured Rashmika waving at the cameras, where the ring was clearly visible. Soon after, Reddit users shared pictures and began wondering if she was engaged to rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda. The online chatter included comments like, “Now she will be THE Rashmika Deverakonda”, while another person quipped, “Rashmika Deverakonda?” A fan even called Vijay, “The Vijay Mandanna”, while another dubbed her “the future Mrs Liger.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@sneyhzala)

Not everyone was convinced, however. Some Reddit users pointed out that the band did not resemble a typical engagement ring. The discussion intensified further when Rashmika later appeared at the SIIMA Awards red carpet in a saree. On closer look, she had moved the ring from her third finger to her little finger.

ALSO READ: Pushpa 2 Dominates SIIMA 2025 In Dubai As Allu Arjun And Rashmika Mandanna Take Top Honours

The Rashmika–Vijay Connection

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have long been the subject of dating rumours. Their on-screen chemistry first captured hearts in the 2018 blockbuster Geetha Govindam and continued in Dear Comrade (2019). Despite mixed reviews for the latter, fans continued to link them off-screen. Social media sleuths have often claimed that Rashmika’s Instagram posts feature backdrops similar to Vijay’s home or holiday spots.

What’s Next For The Duo?

On the work front, both stars have busy schedules. Vijay was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Kingdom, which underperformed at the box office. He is now preparing for a period drama directed by Rahul Sankrithyan. Meanwhile, Rashmika recently featured in Kuberaa, a global hit that earned ₹135 crore. She is set to appear in The Girlfriend and Thama next.