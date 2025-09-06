Pushpa 2 Dominates SIIMA 2025 In Dubai As Allu Arjun And Rashmika Mandanna Take Top Honours

The South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2025 turned into a grand celebration of Telugu cinema in Dubai, with 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' emerging as the night’s biggest winner. Held amidst much fanfare, the event saw top stars, filmmakers, and musicians come together to honour the finest achievements in South Indian cinema.

Leading the charge was Allu Arjun, who clinched Best Actor (Male, Telugu) for his powerful return as Pushpa Raj. His performance in the much-awaited sequel was lauded for its mix of grit and emotional complexity. Sharing the spotlight was Rashmika Mandanna, who took home Best Actor (Female, Telugu) for her role as Srivalli.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna Steal the Show

Allu Arjun’s portrayal of the iconic sandalwood smuggler in 'Pushpa 2' drew widespread acclaim. Critics and fans alike praised the actor for elevating the character with raw intensity and layered storytelling.

Rashmika Mandanna, meanwhile, impressed with a performance that brought “warmth, strength, and emotional depth” to her character. The duo’s on-screen chemistry continued to be a fan favourite, making their victories one of the night’s biggest highlights.

Kalki 2898 AD and Devara Also Score Wins

While 'Pushpa 2' led the tally, 'Kalki 2898 AD' also made a strong impression. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the futuristic epic won Best Film (Telugu). Kamal Haasan was awarded Best Actor in a Negative Role (Telugu) for his commanding portrayal of Supreme Yaskin in the same film. Rising star Anna Ben took home Best Supporting Actor (Female, Telugu) for her role in 'Kalki 2898 AD'.

'Devara' also earned recognition, particularly in the music and technical categories. The haunting track “Chuttamalle” bagged two awards — Best Lyric Writer (Telugu) for Ramajogayya Sastry and Best Playback Singer (Female) for Shilpa Rao. Acclaimed cinematographer Rathnavelu ISC won Best Cinematographer (Telugu) for his work on the film.

Honouring Legends and Celebrating Music

Music maestro Devi Sri Prasad received Best Music Director (Telugu) for his impactful score in 'Pushpa 2', further cementing the film’s dominance across categories.

The evening also paid tribute to veteran composer V Harikrishna, who was honoured with a Special Award for his longstanding contribution to South Indian cinema.

Stars from Kannada cinema were also in the limelight, with Ajaneesh Loknath, Samarjit Lankesh, and Ankita Amar picking up awards in their respective categories.

SIIMA 2025 proved once again that South Indian cinema continues to set new benchmarks for storytelling, performances, and technical brilliance. With 'Pushpa 2', 'Kalki 2898 AD', and 'Devara' leading the charge, the industry’s future looks as exciting as ever.