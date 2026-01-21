Explorer
Bollywood Actors Making Their Mark In South Indian Cinema In 2026
Several Bollywood actors are expanding their reach in South Indian cinema in 2026. Here’s a look at eight stars making notable moves across industries.
Bollywood Actors Set to Make a Strong Impact in South Indian Cinema in 2026
1/10
2/10
Published at : 21 Jan 2026 10:02 AM (IST)
Entertainment
6 Photos
Sunidhi Chauhan Lights Up Mumbai & Delhi With Power-Packed Concerts, See Pics
Entertainment
8 Photos
8 Bollywood Action Stars Of 2026: Power, Grit, And High-Octane Performances To Watch Out For
Entertainment
8 Photos
Bollywood Actors Who Reinvented Themselves With Their Impactful Performances In 2025
Entertainment
8 Photos
Sharmila Tagore Celebrates 81st Birthday In Delhi With Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan & Soha Ali Khan
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
India To Withdraw Families Of Diplomats From Bangladesh
World
Trump’s Air Force One Returns To Washington After In-Flight Technical Issue
World
Will US Impose 500% Tariff On India? Treasury Secy Reveals Big Move Against Russian Oil Buyers
World
Sunita Williams Retires From NASA After Record-Breaking Spaceflight Career
Advertisement
Entertainment
6 Photos
Sunidhi Chauhan Lights Up Mumbai & Delhi With Power-Packed Concerts, See Pics
Tushar BanerjeeVice President and Digital Editor
Opinion