Ranveer Singh–Farhan Akhtar Reunite At 120 Bahadur Screening, Sparking Fresh Buzz Around Don 3

Actor Ranveer Singh made time to attend a special screening of his close friend Farhan Akhtar’s 120 Bahadur in Mumbai on Wednesday night—and one warm hug between the two was enough to send social media into a frenzy. Their reunion instantly sparked excitement among fans, with many treating it as a sign to revive the buzz around Don 3.

A Warm Reunion at the 120 Bahadur Premiere

The star-studded screening of 120 Bahadur saw big names like Hrithik Roshan, Rekha, Waheeda Rehman, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in attendance.

Dressed in a simple all-black kurta–pyjama, Ranveer arrived with a bright smile, ready to cheer for Farhan, who leads the film inspired by the Battle of Rezang La.

As soon as he walked into the venue, Ranveer greeted Farhan with a huge smile and a warm hug. Farhan then escorted him to the red carpet, where the two paused for the photographers and were seen chatting animatedly throughout.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@sneyhzala)

Numerous photos and videos of the warm moment have since gone viral on social media.

Fans Turn the Reunion Into a Don 3 Campaign

Fans quickly connected the dots and used the reunion to hype up Don 3, eagerly awaiting updates on the much-anticipated collaboration between Ranveer and Farhan.

Comments poured in: “I think their energy matches. It'll be a treat.”

“Can they start filming tomorrow? Kriti and Ranveer will be 🔥 together.”

“Loved them in DDD, would like to watch them again.”

“Toh kya hum DON3 locked samjhein?!”

One fan pointed out, “Himesh had reported earlier that Don 3 shooting starts in January 2026. I really want it to be made for Ranveer and Kriti. They will do justice to their respective roles.”

What We Know About Don 3

In August 2023, Farhan Akhtar officially confirmed that Ranveer Singh will take over as the new Don in the third installment of the hit franchise.

The announcement video featured Ranveer sitting with his back to the camera, lighting a cigarette, introducing himself as Don, and then turning toward the lens—marking a fresh beginning for the iconic character previously portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

While Kiara Advani was initially expected to star opposite Ranveer, reports now indicate that Kriti Sanon may join the film as the female lead. An official cast announcement is still awaited, and plot details remain tightly under wraps.

Farhan and Ranveer’s Upcoming Films

Farhan Akhtar stars as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati in the war drama 120 Bahadur. Directed by Razneesh “Razy” Ghai and produced by Excel Entertainment in association with Trigger Happy Studios, the film is set against the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-China war and has been shot across Ladakh, Rajasthan, and Mumbai. It hits theatres on November 21.

Ranveer Singh, meanwhile, will next be seen in Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar. The film features an ensemble cast including Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt. Jointly produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande, and Lokesh Dhar, Dhurandhar releases in cinemas on December 5.