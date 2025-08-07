Ranveer Allahbadia Slams Celebs Claiming To Snub His Show: ‘They Were Never Invited’

YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, has responded to a wave of celebrity claims suggesting they turned down invitations to appear on his show. Addressing the backlash stemming from the India’s Got Latent controversy, Ranveer asserted that several of these public figures were never invited in the first place.

Ranveer Allahbadia Denies Boycott Claims

Speaking on an episode of Mission India with Prafful Garg, Ranveer finally addressed the controversy and its fallout. He admitted feeling “upset and angry” over public statements made by celebrities who claimed to have “boycotted” his show.

“It was a feeding frenzy,” Ranveer said. “Some celebrities claimed they’d rejected invites to the show. The truth is — we never invited them. In such moments, I felt angry at human beings in general. But I also realised that this predicament was a result of my own actions.”

He went on to reflect on the past year and his journey forward: “I couldn't change the past, but I could change the future. After six intense years of podcasting, I got a forced break. I’m just trying to move on. I’ve tried to forgive a lot of people — even myself — and to a degree, I’ve been successful.”

India's Got Latent Controversy

Ranveer was heavily criticised after an offensive and distasteful remark during an episode of India’s Got Latent, where he appeared alongside influencers Apoorva Mukhija and Ashish Chanchlani. On comedian Samay Raina’s show, he asked a contestant an inappropriate hypothetical question, which initially elicited laughs but later triggered outrage across social media and political circles.

Following multiple FIRs filed against the creators and guests, Ranveer issued a public apology on X (formerly Twitter), admitting the comment was “inappropriate and not funny.” He also submitted a written apology to the National Commission for Women (NCW).

Moving Forward with New Guests

Despite the controversy, Ranveer has resumed podcasting. His recent episodes feature conversations with acclaimed celebrities such as Boman Irani, Shruti Haasan, and Tara Sutaria, signaling his efforts to return to form and rebuild trust with audiences.

Singer B Praak had notably stated that he would not appear on Ranveer’s show following the controversy — one of many celebrities who made similar claims. However, Ranveer’s latest remarks clarify that some of these declarations may have been more about public posturing than actual facts.