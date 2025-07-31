Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ranbir Kapoor Joins Saiyaara Buzz, Praises Debut Film In Candid Moment

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have shown their support for debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's film Saiyaara.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 10:00 PM (IST)

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor has added his name to the growing list of celebrities who have been charmed by Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s debut film 'Saiyaara'. The actor was spotted in Mumbai on Thursday, flashing his signature smile for the paparazzi when he suddenly asked them, “Saiyaara dekhi kya?” The photographers responded affirmatively, confirming the film’s growing popularity among viewers.

While it was just a brief moment, Ranbir’s interest in the film clearly signals that Saiyaara has caught the attention of Bollywood's top tier.

 

Alia Bhatt Pens Heartfelt Note: 'Stars Are Born'

Earlier, Alia Bhatt also expressed her admiration for the film and its lead actors. In a heartfelt Instagram post, she wrote, “It’s safe to say… two beautiful, magical STARS are born,” referring to Ahaan and Aneet.

Continuing her glowing praise, Alia added, “@aneetpadda_ @ahaanpandayy — I don’t remember the last time I looked at two actors with such awe. With stars in my eyes… watching the stars in yours. You both shine with such individuality, such honesty — I could watch you again, and again, and again. (And let’s be honest… I probably will.)”

Praise for Director Mohit Suri and YRF

Alia also gave a special shoutout to director Mohit Suri, calling 'Saiyaara' a film “full of heart, full of soul, full of something that just stays with you… in the best way.”

She went on to write, “To the captain of this very wonderful ship @mohitsuri — what a film. What feeling. What music!!!!!!!! You made me feel things that only the movies can make you feel.” She wrapped up her note by congratulating the entire team, including Yash Raj Films, saying, “This isn’t just a film. It’s a moment. And I’m so glad I got to feel it.”

What Saiyaara is All About

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by YRF, Saiyaara tells the emotional story of Krish Kapoor, an aspiring singer, and Vaani Batra, a young poet. As their love story unfolds, the couple faces several life-altering challenges. The film is driven by a stirring soundtrack and a blend of romance, ambition, and heartfelt drama.

With overwhelming praise from both fans and celebrities, Saiyaara has clearly struck a chord. Whether it’s Ranbir Kapoor casually bringing it up mid-paparazzi interaction or Alia Bhatt pouring her heart out on social media, the film has found love from Bollywood's A-listers, a promising sign for the debutants and the future of this emotionally resonant story.

Saiyaara Movie Ranbir Kapoor Saiyaara Ahaan Panday Debut Mohit Suri Movie Saiyaara Review
Embed widget