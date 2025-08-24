Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
After Calling It Fake, Rajinikanth’s Team Declares Meet And Greet Thalaivar Contest Valid

Rajinikanth’s team retracts earlier statement, confirming that the ‘Meet and Greet Thalaivar’ contest in Malaysia is valid and open.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 24 Aug 2025 08:35 AM (IST)
Superstar Rajinikanth’s team created a buzz on Saturday after issuing two contradictory statements regarding a promotional contest in Malaysia. Earlier in the day, his publicist Riaz Ahmed dismissed the ‘Meet and Greet Thalaivar’ contest run by distribution company Malik Streams as “fake” and “unauthorised.” Fans were urged not to engage in what was described as a misleading activity.

In his first post, Riaz Ahmed said, “Dear All, we would like to clarify that the ‘Meet & Greet Thalaivar’ contest that is currently being promoted by Malik Streams in Malaysia is completely unauthorised, fake, and has been announced without obtaining any prior permission from Thalaivar.” He added that fans should not participate and must spread the clarification to prevent others from being misled.

Rajinikanth’s Team Issues Clarification

However, later that night, the actor’s team backtracked, acknowledging that the contest was indeed legitimate. Sharing an update, Riaz Ahmed wrote, “Clarification Statement! Due to an earlier miscommunication, there was some confusion regarding the Coolie Meet & Greet Thalaivar contest by Malik Streams. We now confirm that the contest is valid, organised with the required details, and open for participation. We thank all fans for their understanding and unwavering support.”

This reversal put to rest the day-long confusion, reassuring Rajinikanth’s followers that the promotion was genuine.

How the ‘Coolie Watch & Win’ Contest Works

Malik Streams had recently unveiled details of the promotional drive through Instagram. The ‘Coolie Watch & Win’ contest promised a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet Rajinikanth. Participants need to purchase tickets for the film Coolie and share them on their public Instagram feed with the hashtag #COOLIEWW2025.

Only those with a minimum of 50 tickets are eligible, and the top three highest ticket purchasers will secure the exclusive meet-and-greet opportunity with the superstar. The organisers clarified that tickets could be bought in multiple transactions, but they must all correspond to the same movie, date, showtime, and cinema.

Published at : 24 Aug 2025 08:29 AM (IST)
