Raj Kundra Claims Part Of ₹60 Crore Fraud Money Went To Bipasha Basu, Neha Dhupia As Fees

Raj Kundra, under investigation for a Rs 60 crore fraud, claimed some funds were fees for actresses Bipasha Basu and Neha Dhupia.

By : IANS | Updated at : 16 Sep 2025 12:23 PM (IST)

In a fresh development in the Rs 60 crore fraud case, businessman Raj Kundra has alleged that a portion of the amount was paid as fees to Bollywood actresses Bipasha Basu and Neha Dhupia.

The claim came during his statement to the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW), which is probing the case. According to sources, Kundra claimed that a portion of the money in question was paid as fees to Bipasha and Neha. However, during the five-hour-long interrogation, he reportedly remained silent on several crucial points, prompting the EOW to plan further rounds of questioning.

Reports say that investigators have also found that funds were directly transferred from the company’s accounts into the accounts of four actresses, including Shilpa Shetty, Bipasha Basu, and Neha Dhupia. In addition, transactions were traced to Balaji Entertainment. So far, the EOW has tracked nearly ₹25 crore in direct transfers.

The probe further revealed that during demonetisation, the company’s financial dealings were impacted by a cash crunch, during which certain suspicious fund transfers were made to other accounts. Evidence of these transfers has now been secured by the EOW.

Kundra has been asked to submit videos produced for “Best Deal.” While he claimed these had already been handed over to the Property Cell, officials plan to take them into custody again for further examination. The investigation remains ongoing, with more names surfacing. The EOW is expected to summon other individuals linked to the case in the coming days.

The Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has recently recorded the statement of Raj Kundra in connection with an alleged Rs. 60 crore fraud case. In a statement, Mumbai Police shared an update in the case and stated: “Investigations are going on against actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra in an alleged fraud case of Rs. 60 crore. A summon was issued by the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police to Raj Kundra. He was asked to appear before police for the investigation.”

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 16 Sep 2025 12:23 PM (IST)
Raj Kundra
