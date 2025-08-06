Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainment'It Was A Nightmare': Rahul Dholakia Filmed SRK Starrer Raees While His Mother Was In ICU

'It Was A Nightmare': Rahul Dholakia Filmed SRK Starrer Raees While His Mother Was In ICU

Rahul Dholakia, director of "Raees" and "Parzania," revealed the immense personal and professional stress he faced while filming, including health issues and his mother's ICU stay.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 01:46 PM (IST)

Bollywood filmmaker Rahul Dholakia, best known for his National Award-winning film Parzania and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Raees, has spoken candidly about the mental health challenges faced in the film industry.

In a conversation with The Times of India, Rahul recalled the immense personal struggles he endured while making films, including shooting Raees while his mother was in the ICU.

“It Was a Nightmare”: Raees Director Rahul Dholakia

Sharing the emotional turmoil he went through, Rahul revealed how his personal life clashed with his professional commitments.

"My mom was in the ICU, I was suffering from chronic pain... but I couldn’t take off. SRK was on set, and I had to shoot. I would stay with my mom at the hospital at night, then come to set and pretend everything was normal. It was a nightmare — but you can’t bring your problems on set," he said.

The filmmaker also detailed how the stress of filmmaking has affected his health over the years, leading to diabetes, blood pressure issues, and even a heart attack.

Mental Health Remains a Taboo in the Film Industry

Rahul also shed light on the stigma around mental health in Bollywood.

"Our industry is such a performance-driven industry that people are afraid to say they’re not well. There’s always a fear of being dropped. No one wants to look weak. That’s a big problem, it’s always do or die," he stated.

Rahul Dholakia’s Journey

Rahul began his career with documentaries and commercials and even ran TV Asia for some time. His Bollywood debut came in 2002 with Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar. He followed it up with Parzania (2005), based on the tragic real-life story of a boy who went missing during the 2002 Gulbarg Society massacre — a film that won him the National Award for Best Director.

In 2017, he directed Raees, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Khan, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, which went on to gross ₹281.45 crore worldwide despite mixed reviews. His latest release, Agni, featuring Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Jitendra Joshi, Saiyami Kher, and Kabir Shah, is currently streaming on Prime Video.

 

Published at : 06 Aug 2025 01:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Raees Rahul Dholakia SHAH RUKH KHAN
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Another Body Retrieved In Dharali After Cloudburst, Rescue Operation On
Another Body Retrieved In Dharali After Cloudburst, Rescue Operation On
India
Relief For Rahul Gandhi As Jharkhand Court Grants Bail In Amit Shah Defamation Case
Relief For Rahul Gandhi As Jharkhand Court Grants Bail In Amit Shah Defamation Case
World
Trump’s Rooftop Walk And Nuclear Joke Sparks Reactions Amid Russia Tensions
Donald Trump Jokes About Nuclear Missiles While Standing On White House Rooftop
Cities
Heavy Rains Likely in Uttarkashi's Dharali After Cloudburst Kills 4; Rescue Ops May Be Hit
Heavy Rains Likely in Uttarkashi's Dharali After Cloudburst Kills 4; Rescue Ops May Be Hit
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Dharali Village Cut Off After Cloudburst in Uttarkashi; Rescue Ops Hampered by Landslides
Breaking: CM Dhami Conducts Aerial Survey as Uttarkashi Battles Aftermath of Cloudburst | ABP NEWS
Uttarkashi Disaster: Landslides and Flooding Leave Dharali Inaccessible | ABP NEWS
Dharali Disaster: CMO Sends Psychiatrists to Treat Deep Psychological Wounds | ABP NEWS
Uttarakhand Tragedy: Roads Washed Away, 50+ Missing in Cloudburst Aftermath | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
One Year After Hasina, Bangladesh's Islamist Anarchy Continues | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget