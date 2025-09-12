Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ragini MMS Returns Actress Karishma Sharma Injured After Jumping Off Moving Train In Mumbai

Actress Karishma Sharma was hospitalised after jumping from a moving Mumbai local train when her friends couldn't board.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 12 Sep 2025 10:39 AM (IST)
Actress Karishma Sharma, best known for her roles in Ragini MMS Returns and Pyaar Ka Punchnama, suffered serious injuries after jumping from a moving local train in Mumbai on her way to a shoot.

Karishma Shares Details of the Incident

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Karishma revealed that she was on her way to Churchgate when the accident happened. She explained that she had boarded the local train but panicked after noticing her friends were unable to get on board.

She wrote, "Yesterday, while going for a shoot at Churchgate, I decided to catch the train wearing a saree. As soon as I boarded the train, its speed increased, and I saw that my friends were unable to board. Out of fear, I jumped and fell on my back, which caused a significant injury to my head (sic)."

Injuries and Hospitalisation

Karishma shared that the fall caused her to land on her back and also injured her head. She informed fans that she is currently hospitalised and requested prayers for her recovery.

Karishma revealed that she has swelling on her head, back pain, and multiple bruises. Doctors have recommended an MRI to rule out any serious head injuries.

She wrote, "My back is injured, my head is swollen, and there are bruises on my body. Doctors have advised an MRI to check if the head injury is serious. I have been kept under observation for a day. I have been in pain since yesterday, but I am staying strong. Please pray for my speedy recovery and send me your love (sic)."

Friend Expresses Shock Over Accident

A close friend who was with Karishma before the incident shared her disbelief over what happened.

"I can't believe this has happened to Karishma. My friend fell from the train. She doesn't remember anything. We found her lying on the ground and brought her here immediately. Doctors are still assessing her condition. Get well soon (sic)," the friend wrote.

Karishma Sharma’s Work in Films and TV

Karishma Sharma has appeared in films such as Fastey Fasaatey, Super 30, and Ek Villain Returns.

She has also been part of popular TV shows like Pavitra Rishta, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, among others.

 

Published at : 12 Sep 2025 10:31 AM (IST)
Karishma Sharma
Advertisement

Advertisement

