Raghav Juyal Reveals Shah Rukh, Aryan Khan's Reaction To Samay Raina's 'Say No To Cruise' T-Shirt

Actor Raghav Juyal revealed how Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan reacted to Samay Raina’s cheeky ‘Say No To Cruise’ T-shirt at the premiere of Aryan’s directorial debut last month.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 01:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Comedian Samay Raina made headline at the Mumbai premiere of superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, thanks to his audacious black T-shirt reading ‘Say No To Cruise’. Now, Actor Raghav Juyal has shared how both Shah Rukh and Aryan reacted to Samay’s cheeky fashion statement.

Raghav Juyal recalls the hilarious moment

Appearing on Ranveer Allahabadia’s podcast, Raghav reminisced about the scene when Samay walked in wearing the bold T-shirt. Laughing, he said, “Yeh T-shirt pehen ke waha par pohcha huwa hai. Aur log has rahe hai, Aryan has raha hai, sab has rahe hai. Woh kar sakta hai, woh toh aisa hi hai na. Hum nahi kar sakte na. Pure party me aise hi ghum raha tha, T-shirt dikha dikha ke, sabko. Sabke samne aise hi dikha raha hai yeh aadmi (He showed up there wearing that T-shirt, and everyone is laughing! Aryan’s laughing, the crowd’s laughing, the whole place is cracking up. But of course, he can pull it off, that’s just the kind of person he is. We couldn’t do that even if we tried. He was roaming around the entire party flaunting that T-shirt proudly, showing it off to everyone. He was doing that right in front of everyone.)"

When asked about Shah Rukh’s reaction, Raghav revealed, “Sir ke liye toh sabhi bachche hai na yaar, sir treats everyone like a beta (You know, for Sir, everyone’s like his own kid. He treats them all like his son.)"

The context behind the T-shirt

The infamous cruise-drug case dates back to October 2021 when Aryan Khan was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) during a raid on the Goa-bound Cordelia Empress cruise ship. Aryan, along with his friend Arbaaz Merchant and others, was arrested under NCB supervision led by then Zonal officer Sameer Wankhede. After spending over three weeks in jail, Aryan was eventually granted a clean chit in the case.

Published at : 07 Oct 2025 01:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Raghav Juyal Aryan Khan Samay Raina
