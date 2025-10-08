Raghav Juyal Halts Talk To Wake Sleeping Audience Member, Leaves Everyone In Splits. Watch

Actor Raghav Juyal recently had fans in splits when he hilariously interrupted a session mid-way—simply because he spotted someone dozing off in the front row. The funny incident, captured on video, has quickly gone viral on social media.

Raghav pauses his talk

Raghav joined Nikhil Taneja at YuvaaConclave 2.0, discussing his journey in the entertainment industry, the success of The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, and his upcoming projects. But it was a lighthearted moment that grabbed everyone’s attention online.

In the clip, Raghav is mid-conversation when he notices a person asleep in the front row. Without missing a beat, he walks over, delivers his line right in front of the sleeper, jolting them awake. The unexpected moment turns instantly funny, with both sharing a laugh and the audience joining in.

“Jab tak woh baat mujhe globally paunchani hai toh main woh baat paunchake rahune chahe banda so raha ho ya hg raha ho (As long as I've got something to say that needs global attention, I'll make sure it reaches the world, no matter what—whether someone is sleeping or sh**ing),” Raghav quipped.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baatcheet with yuvaa (@baatcheetwithyuvaa)

After the person wakes up, Raghav offers water and even hugs him. Later, as Nikhil tries to continue the conversation, Raghav pokes fun at the sleeping incident again:

“Arrey usse uthne toh do, brush karega, bathroom jayega… Thodha time do yaar … Thodhi angadai lega (Come on man, let him get up, he'll brush his teeth, head to the bathroom… Just give him some time… He'll stretch a bit),” he joked.

Fans love Raghav’s unfiltered humour

Social media users couldn’t get enough of Raghav’s candid and playful side. Comments poured in, with one writing, “Le my teacher in class with me everyday when I take a nap,” while another shared, “Masti rukni nahin chahiye (fun should never stop).”

Fans called him “one in a million” and predicted bigger things for him, with one saying, “This guy is going to be the next big thing, get him a 3 part movie and all the budget.” Others gushed, “Isliye main @raghavjuyal bhaiya ka fan hoon (That’s why I am Raghav Juyal’s fan)” and praised his unfiltered personality, calling the clip “the best thing.”

Raghav is currently riding high on fame following his performance in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.