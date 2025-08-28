R Madhavan Stuck In Leh, Aly Goni Struggles To Contact Family As J&K Faces Flood Disaster

Four consecutive days of unrelenting rain have left Jammu & Kashmir reeling, with flash floods, landslides, and severe damage to essential infrastructure. The extreme weather has forced authorities to suspend the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage and brought life in several districts to a standstill. Bridges have collapsed, mobile towers and power lines have been torn down, and communication has been heavily disrupted, leaving thousands cut off.

R Madhavan stranded in Leh

Among those caught in the chaos is actor R Madhavan, who revealed he is currently stranded in Leh, Ladakh, after flight operations at Leh Airport were grounded. Sharing a serene photo of snow-capped peaks on Instagram, the actor wrote, “End of August and we already have snow on the mountain tops in Ladakh. I am stuck in Leh due to the airport being shut down because of incessant rain over the last four days.”

Madhavan also reflected on a similar experience from August 2008, when he was in Ladakh filming the climactic scenes of Rajkumar Hirani’s 2009 blockbuster 3 Idiots with Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, and Omi Vaidya at the famous Pangong Tso lake. “Every time I came to shoot in Ladakh, like in August 2008, during a three-day schedule at Pangong Tso lake, we had to evacuate due to sudden snowfall,” he recalled. Despite the current situation, he praised the region’s beauty, writing, “Still, it’s breathtakingly beautiful here. I hope the skies clear up soon and planes can land so I can get back home.”

Aly Goni not being able to contact family

Actor Aly Goni also spoke about the anxiety of being unable to contact his family in Jammu amid widespread network outages. His father remains in the region, while his mother is staying with him in Mumbai. “My father and other relatives are in Jammu. Though networks were disrupted, I was eventually able to speak to dad; they are all fine, so it’s a big relief. But such natural calamities are a real test for us all,” said Goni.

Jammu-Kashmir current situation

Officials confirmed that telecom services collapsed in several parts of the union territory, leaving millions without communication access. The Jammu-Srinagar and Kishtwar-Doda highways have been shut due to landslides, while numerous internal roads remain blocked or washed away. Several train services to and from Jammu have also been cancelled.

This latest weather disaster comes just two weeks after a cloudburst in Kishtwar district’s Chisoti village, the last motorable point on the route to the Machail Mata temple. That tragedy left 65 people dead, over 100 injured, and several others missing, most of them pilgrims. The recent downpours have caused rivers and streams across the region to rise above danger levels, inundating low-lying areas and submerging prominent roads, adding to the devastation.