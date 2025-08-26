Bigg Boss 19: Pranit More’s Indirect Dig At Samay Raina Goes Viral

Comedian Pranit More kicked off his 'Bigg Boss 19' journey with a sharp remark that instantly caught attention. During his introduction with host Salman Khan, the stand-up comic appeared to take a subtle swipe at fellow comedian Samay Raina, who has faced his share of controversies in recent times.

Pranit’s Quip About Comedians and Controversy

As Salman teased Pranit about whether he would indulge in fights and drama inside the house, the comedian quipped, “Even if I don’t try, comedians are always in controversy. Waise bhi samay theek nahi chal raha hai.”

The punchline, which played on Raina’s name, left Salman laughing. When the host further asked if Pranit had ever been to jail, he clarified, “Ab jaana hi hota hai har comedian ko, toh socha Bigg Boss chale jaun. Tum gaye ho kya? Nahi, jail kabhi nahi gaya.”

Pranit’s Past Run-In With Violence

This isn’t the first time Pranit has made headlines. Earlier this year, the comedian was reportedly attacked by a group of men after a performance in Solapur. The attackers allegedly objected to his jokes about Bollywood debutant Veer Pahariya. The incident left Pranit injured, prompting Pahariya to issue a public apology and condemn the violence.

Pahariya wrote on Instagram, “I am truly shocked and saddened by what happened to Comedian Pranit More… To Pranit and his fans—I am deeply sorry that this happened. No one deserves this.”

Samay Raina’s Recent Controversies

Meanwhile, Samay Raina has also been in the spotlight this year. His YouTube show India’s Got Latent drew flak after an FIR was filed against him and several other creators for allegedly promoting obscenity. In another case, the Supreme Court of India directed Raina and other influencers to issue an apology for derogatory remarks against persons with disabilities.

Bigg Boss 19 Contestants

Hosted by Salman Khan, 'Bigg Boss 19' launched on August 24 with contestants including Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, Gaurav Khanna, Zeishan Quadri, Natalia Janoszek, Abhishek Bajaj, Nagma Mirajkar, Amaal Mallik, Nehal Chudasama, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Pranit More, and others. This season carries the theme “Gharwalon Ki Sarkar” and streams first on JioCinema, followed by Colors TV.