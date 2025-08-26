Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 19: Pranit More’s Indirect Dig At Samay Raina Goes Viral

Bigg Boss 19: Pranit More’s Indirect Dig At Samay Raina Goes Viral

Comedian Pranit More began his Bigg Boss 19 journey with a cheeky remark aimed at Samay Raina. From his dig to his past controversies and the full contestant list, here’s all you need to know.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 26 Aug 2025 10:34 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Comedian Pranit More kicked off his 'Bigg Boss 19' journey with a sharp remark that instantly caught attention. During his introduction with host Salman Khan, the stand-up comic appeared to take a subtle swipe at fellow comedian Samay Raina, who has faced his share of controversies in recent times.

Pranit’s Quip About Comedians and Controversy

As Salman teased Pranit about whether he would indulge in fights and drama inside the house, the comedian quipped, “Even if I don’t try, comedians are always in controversy. Waise bhi samay theek nahi chal raha hai.”

The punchline, which played on Raina’s name, left Salman laughing. When the host further asked if Pranit had ever been to jail, he clarified, “Ab jaana hi hota hai har comedian ko, toh socha Bigg Boss chale jaun. Tum gaye ho kya? Nahi, jail kabhi nahi gaya.”

Pranit’s Past Run-In With Violence

This isn’t the first time Pranit has made headlines. Earlier this year, the comedian was reportedly attacked by a group of men after a performance in Solapur. The attackers allegedly objected to his jokes about Bollywood debutant Veer Pahariya. The incident left Pranit injured, prompting Pahariya to issue a public apology and condemn the violence.

Pahariya wrote on Instagram, “I am truly shocked and saddened by what happened to Comedian Pranit More… To Pranit and his fans—I am deeply sorry that this happened. No one deserves this.”

Samay Raina’s Recent Controversies

Meanwhile, Samay Raina has also been in the spotlight this year. His YouTube show India’s Got Latent drew flak after an FIR was filed against him and several other creators for allegedly promoting obscenity. In another case, the Supreme Court of India directed Raina and other influencers to issue an apology for derogatory remarks against persons with disabilities.

Bigg Boss 19 Contestants

Hosted by Salman Khan, 'Bigg Boss 19' launched on August 24 with contestants including Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, Gaurav Khanna, Zeishan Quadri, Natalia Janoszek, Abhishek Bajaj, Nagma Mirajkar, Amaal Mallik, Nehal Chudasama, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Pranit More, and others. This season carries the theme “Gharwalon Ki Sarkar” and streams first on JioCinema, followed by Colors TV.

Published at : 26 Aug 2025 10:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
Samay Raina Controversy Salman Khan Bigg Boss 19 Contestants Bigg Boss 19 Premiere Highlights Pranit More Comedian
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
ED Raids AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj’s Home In Rs 5,590-Cr Hospital Scam Probe
ED Raids AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj’s Home In Rs 5,590-Cr Hospital Scam Probe
World
'It'll Destroy China': Trump Warns Of Playing 'Some Cards' After A Fresh 200% Tariff Threat
'It'll Destroy China': Trump Warns Of Playing 'Some Cards' After A Fresh 200% Tariff Threat
Television
Awez Darbar Reveals Being Cheated By Ex, Says ‘Jitne Dost The Sabke Saath Mein…’ On Bigg Boss 19
Awez Darbar Reveals Being Cheated By Ex, Says ‘Jitne Dost The Sabke Saath Mein…’ On Bigg Boss 19
India
Man Stuffs Explosives In Lover's Mouth, Blows Her Up In Another Shocker From Karnataka
Man Stuffs Explosives In Lover's Mouth, Blows Her Up In Another Shocker From Karnataka
Advertisement

Videos

Mahadangal: Rahul Gandhi Once Opposed Lalu’s Relief Ordinance, Now Shares Stage | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Indian Industries Respond to U.S. Trade Pressure with Strategic Planning | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Delhi Metro Travel Gets Costlier As Fares Revised After 8 Years
Big Debate: BJP’s VP Pick, Resignation Row And Naxal Legacy Spark Political Storm
Top News: PM Modi’s Gujarat Visit, Bulandshahr Tragedy, Food Poisoning In Banda – Major Updates Across India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why India’s Cities Need Water-Wise Urban Planning Before It’s Too Late
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget