Priyanka Chopra Had 'A Serious Affair', Reveals Prahlad Kakkar: 'She Did Not Want...'

Prahlad Kakkar has revealed that Priyanka Chopra had a “serious affair" in the past and why the actress chose to keep it private. While Kakkar did not name the person involved, Bollywood had long speculated about her rumoured connection with Shah Rukh Khan, especially following their films Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), which showcased their undeniable chemistry.

Kakkar told Vickey Lalwani, “Priyanka is a doll, she’s a great person to work with. She’s very ambitious, she’s very single-minded, she’s very focused. And she has a certain sense of dignity which she will not allow people to enter. So, her whole, this whole so-called affair, she never made a comment on it. Everybody else was commenting. She never said anything. She held her dignity. And if it was a frivolous relationship, she would have laughed. Obviously, it was serious. So, it was very personal to her. She didn’t want it to be written about, she didn’t want to be talked about it."

From Pageant Competitions to Bollywood Stardom

Talking about her early career, Kakkar recalled her competition with Lara Dutta during the 2000 Femina Miss India pageant. While Lara won the main title and Priyanka was the first runner-up, both went on to secure major international pageant titles that same year.

Kakkar said, “Priyanka had huge disadvantages at that time. First, she was dark. Second, she had a bad skin. And she still does. Okay, so her skin had to be actually made up and covered. And then she was a strong-looking girl. She lost a lot of weight to look like the way she did in Dostana. She looked like a million dollars in Dostana. I mean, there’s no question about it. She had to work damn hard at it because she’s not a delicate-looking girl. She’s a big-boned girl. So you don’t, you’re not just losing weight on your flesh. You’re also having to deal with a skeleton."

Taking Risks and Redefining Success

Kakkar also highlighted Priyanka’s bold move to leave Bollywood and establish herself in the West. “When the industry decided that she was too old for young heroines, she was the first Indian heroine to move abroad and make it there. I mean, who takes that kind of risk to leave? You are getting big roles, you are getting parts, you are not top of the line anymore, and you decide, f**k it, I am going to restart my career again. How many people can do that?"