Post-Mortem Of Zubeen Garg Completed, Mortal Remains To Be Handed Over To Family

Post-Mortem Of Zubeen Garg Completed, Mortal Remains To Be Handed Over To Family

Following Zubeen Garg's tragic death in Singapore due to scuba diving complications, his post-mortem is complete. Assam CM Sarma is coordinating the return of his remains to Assam, where fans await.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 12:13 PM (IST)

The post-mortem of popular singer Zubeen Garg, who tragically passed away in Singapore following complications during a scuba diving session, has been completed, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed on Saturday.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Provides Update

Taking to his X account, the Chief Minister shared the update: "Update- The post-mortem of our beloved Zubeen Garg has been completed in Singapore. His mortal remains are now being handed over to the accompanying team -- Shri Shekar Jothi Goswami, Shri Sandeepan Garg, and Shri Siddharth Sharma (Manager) -- in the presence of officers from the Indian Embassy."

Earlier, CM Sarma, along with his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, visited the late singer’s residence in Guwahati to express condolences to his family. He wrote, "Riniki and I visited the residence of our beloved Zubeen in Guwahati to stand in solidarity with his family in this hour of grief. Thousands of his admirers are waiting on the streets to have his last glimpse - we are constantly in touch to bring him back to Assam soon."

 

Fans Pay Emotional Tributes

Across Assam, including in Guwahati and Jorhat, fans were seen breaking down while paying their respects to the beloved singer.

The Northeast India Festival confirmed on Friday that the 51-year-old artist developed severe breathing difficulties during the scuba diving session.

"He was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared deceased in the ICU around 2:30 PM IST," the statement read.

Condolences from Leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his grief over Zubeen Garg’s untimely demise.

On X, PM Modi wrote:"Shocked by the sudden demise of popular singer Zubeen Garg. He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music. His renditions were very popular among people across all walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Zubeen Garg’s Legacy

Zubeen Garg was known for his immense contribution to Indian music, delivering memorable songs in Assamese, Hindi, and Bengali. He gained pan-India fame with the song Ya Ali from the film Gangster, starring Emraan Hashmi and Kangana Ranaut. His rich repertoire and soulful renditions have left a lasting impact on music lovers across the country.

 

Published at : 20 Sep 2025 12:13 PM (IST)
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Zubeen Garg
