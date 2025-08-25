Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentParineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Announce Pregnancy: 'Our Little Universe'

Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Announce Pregnancy: 'Our Little Universe'

Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha are set to welcome their first child.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 25 Aug 2025 12:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha are set to welcome their first child. The couple shared the happy news on Monday through an adorable post on Instagram, delighting fans and followers alike.

The announcement featured an image of a beautifully decorated cake on a silver platter, placed over soft beige fabric and adorned with delicate white flowers. Golden imprints of tiny baby feet sat at the center, accompanied by the playful inscription: “1 + 1 = 3”, hinting at their growing family. The post also included a video of the couple walking hand-in-hand through a park, their backs to the camera, capturing an intimate and tender moment.

“Our little universe … on its way (evil eye and heart emojis)… Blessed beyond measure,” they captioned the post.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @parineetichopra

Congratulations pour in

Fans and celebrities flooded the comments with congratulations. Sonam Kapoor wrote, “Congratulations darling,” while Bhumi Pednekar added, “Congratulations.”

Recently, the couple appeared on “The Great Indian Kapil Show”, which streamed on Netflix on August 2. During the episode, Archana Puran Singh playfully asked Raghav if he had ever considered entering Bollywood. He cleverly replied, “Aisa hai Archana ji, humara jo profession hai, usme bhi abhineta, har neta ke andar hota hai. Toh humare kaam mein acting bohot hai, aur jab main inki (Parineeti) zindagi dekhta hoon, toh mujhe yeh yakeen ho jaata hai ki inke kaam mein, rajneeti bohot hai! (Archana ji, our profession has an actor within every politician. So, there is a lot of acting in our work, and when I look at her (Parineeti's) life, I am convinced that there is a lot of politics in her work!)”

On the work front

On the work front, Parineeti is gearing up to appear in a yet-untitled Netflix series, co-starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jennifer Winget, Harleen Sethi, Chaitannya Choudhry, Sumeet Vyas, Anup Soni, and others. The shoot for the series has already been completed.

Parineeti and Raghav's journey

Parineeti and Raghav’s romance began in 2023, though they initially kept their relationship private. They got engaged in May 2023 at Kapurthala House, New Delhi, and tied the knot in September 2023 in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Published at : 25 Aug 2025 12:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Raghav Chadha Parineeti Chopra
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'I Resigned Before I was Arrested': Watch Amit Shah's Explosive Interview
'I Resigned Before I was Arrested': Watch Amit Shah's Explosive Interview
Entertainment
SC Orders Samay Raina, Vipul Goyal And Other Comedians To Apologise For Disability Remarks
SC Orders Samay Raina, Other Comedians To Apologise For Disability Remarks
Technology
Mario Kart, College, & Independence: How Musk's Neuralink Changed One Man's World
Mario Kart, College, & Independence: How Neuralink Changed One Man's World
India
Amit Shah Refers To Satyendar Jain Case To Defend Bill To Remove PM, Ministers From Post: WATCH
Amit Shah Refers To Satyendar Jain Case To Defend Bill To Remove PM, Ministers From Post: WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Amit Shah to Break Silence on Jagdeep Dhankhar Resignation and 130th Amendment | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Delhi Metro Hikes Fare by ₹1 to ₹4; Airport Express Line Fare Increased by ₹5 | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Yemen’s Capital Hit by Israeli Air Attacks Following Cluster Bomb Incident | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Supriya Sule Sparks Debate Over Eating Non-Veg in Warkari Tradition | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Rambhadracharya Challenges Popular Storyteller Premanand Maharaj’s Scriptural Knowledge | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Between Suspicion and Necessity: India-China’s Fragile Rapprochement | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget