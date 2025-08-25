Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Announce Pregnancy: 'Our Little Universe'

Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha are set to welcome their first child. The couple shared the happy news on Monday through an adorable post on Instagram, delighting fans and followers alike.

The announcement featured an image of a beautifully decorated cake on a silver platter, placed over soft beige fabric and adorned with delicate white flowers. Golden imprints of tiny baby feet sat at the center, accompanied by the playful inscription: “1 + 1 = 3”, hinting at their growing family. The post also included a video of the couple walking hand-in-hand through a park, their backs to the camera, capturing an intimate and tender moment.

“Our little universe … on its way (evil eye and heart emojis)… Blessed beyond measure,” they captioned the post.

Congratulations pour in

Fans and celebrities flooded the comments with congratulations. Sonam Kapoor wrote, “Congratulations darling,” while Bhumi Pednekar added, “Congratulations.”

Recently, the couple appeared on “The Great Indian Kapil Show”, which streamed on Netflix on August 2. During the episode, Archana Puran Singh playfully asked Raghav if he had ever considered entering Bollywood. He cleverly replied, “Aisa hai Archana ji, humara jo profession hai, usme bhi abhineta, har neta ke andar hota hai. Toh humare kaam mein acting bohot hai, aur jab main inki (Parineeti) zindagi dekhta hoon, toh mujhe yeh yakeen ho jaata hai ki inke kaam mein, rajneeti bohot hai! (Archana ji, our profession has an actor within every politician. So, there is a lot of acting in our work, and when I look at her (Parineeti's) life, I am convinced that there is a lot of politics in her work!)”

On the work front

On the work front, Parineeti is gearing up to appear in a yet-untitled Netflix series, co-starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jennifer Winget, Harleen Sethi, Chaitannya Choudhry, Sumeet Vyas, Anup Soni, and others. The shoot for the series has already been completed.

Parineeti and Raghav's journey

Parineeti and Raghav’s romance began in 2023, though they initially kept their relationship private. They got engaged in May 2023 at Kapurthala House, New Delhi, and tied the knot in September 2023 in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan.