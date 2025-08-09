Kahaani Fame Parambrata Chattopadhyay Shares First Pics Of Baby Boy With Wife Piya Chakraborty

Bengali actor-director Parambrata Chattopadhyay, known for acclaimed performances in Kahaani, Bulbbul and Pari, has shared the first pictures of his newborn son with wife Piya Chakraborty. The couple, who tied the knot in November 2023, welcomed their first child in June this year and are embracing parenthood with joy.

A Heartwarming Introduction To Parenthood

In a joint Instagram post, Parambrata and Piya shared an intimate series of photographs capturing tender family moments. One image shows Parambrata holding his son and kissing him gently, while another captures the baby resting peacefully on his mother’s chest. A close-up of the infant’s tiny legs melted hearts, as did a candid shot of the actor feeding his son and making a playful face. The carousel ended with a picture of two woollen toys, adding a touch of charm. The couple captioned the post simply, “Parenthood.”

Love And Blessings Pour In From Fans And Celebrities

The post quickly garnered love from followers and friends across the entertainment industry. Actress Tillotama Shome responded with multiple heart emojis, while fans filled the comments section with congratulatory messages. “May God shower His choicest blessings on you and your family. Much love and good wishes for the little prince,” wrote one user. Another commented, “Happy parenthood to both.”

Parambrata’s Busy Career On Both Sides Of The Camera

A stalwart of Bengali cinema, Parambrata has starred in films such as Bhalo Theko, Baishe Srabon, Kadambari, and Hemlock Society. Recently, he reprised his role as Ananda Kar in Srijit Mukherji’s Killbill Society and directed the web series Bhog, now streaming on Hoichoi. He has also appeared in Sonar Kellay Jawker Dhan and Putulnacher Itikatha.

On the national stage, his last Bollywood outing was in Netflix’s Khakee: The Bengal Chapter.