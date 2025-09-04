Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, wrapped up its first week at the box office with steady earnings. Despite mixed reviews, the romantic drama maintained momentum through the week and has collected ₹39.85 crore in India so far.

Param Sundari Box Office Collection

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s romantic drama Param Sundari has concluded its first week in theatres on a steady note. According to estimates by Sacnilk, the film earned ₹2.75 crore on Thursday, taking its total domestic net collection to approximately ₹39.85 crore in seven days. Despite a mixed critical reception, the film has managed to hold its ground commercially.

The film began its journey with an opening day collection of ₹7.25 crore, followed by ₹9.25 crore on Saturday and ₹10.25 crore on Sunday, peaking over its debut weekend. However, numbers dropped on Monday to ₹3.25 crore. Collections showed minor improvement on Tuesday with ₹4.25 crore before dipping again mid-week, with ₹2.85 crore on Wednesday and ₹2.75 crore on Thursday. While weekday drops were noticeable, the overall first-week earnings are considered respectable for the genre.

Regional Occupancy Trends

On day seven, Bengaluru and Chennai recorded the strongest occupancies at 13.33% and 12.67% respectively, particularly during evening shows. Mumbai and Jaipur also posted close to 10% occupancy, while the NCR region reported 9.33%. Cities like Pune, Kolkata, and Lucknow performed moderately at around 8–9%, whereas Hyderabad and Ahmedabad showed slightly weaker turnouts. Some smaller cities such as Surat and Bhopal reported less than 4% occupancy. NCR led in terms of screen count with over 1,100 shows, followed by Mumbai and Ahmedabad, ensuring a wide release footprint.

Param Sundari Review

The ABP Live of the film reads: This is a classic feel-good film. What makes it shine is not so much the novelty of the story – which is fairly predictable – but the way it is told. The breathtaking visuals, vibrant cultural references, and a romantic backdrop against Kerala’s beauty win you over. Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra make a charming pair, and the lush frames feel like they could have been sponsored by Kerala Tourism.

Released on August 29, Param Sundari has been met with a mixed response from audiences and critics alike. The film narrates the love story of Param Sachdev, a North Indian man, and Sundari Damodharan Pillai, a South Indian woman, navigating cultural differences in a rom-com setting. Despite its uneven reviews, the film’s week-one earnings highlight its ability to attract steady footfalls across metros and tier-two cities.