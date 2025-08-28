Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s much-anticipated romantic comedy 'Param Sundari' is all set to hit theatres this weekend, and early signs suggest a promising start at the box office. Directed by Tushar Jalota and backed by Maddock Films, the film has already begun creating ripples among cinegoers.

Param Sundari Crosses 12,000 Advance Tickets

According to Pinkvilla, 'Param Sundari' sold over 12,000 tickets across PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis by 11 PM on August 27 for its opening day alone. Trade circles view this as a healthy start for the rom-com, which is expected to see stronger traction closer to release day. Experts predict that advance bookings could close in the range of 40,000 admissions, giving the film a comfortable launchpad.

The buzz has been further amplified by its chartbuster track “Pardesiya” sung by Sonu Nigam, which has been trending across streaming platforms. While the film’s trailers and teasers have drawn appreciation, fans have also noticed that Sidharth and Janhvi have kept promotional activities minimal compared to usual Bollywood releases.

Strong Opening Day Projections

Industry trackers estimate that the film could open in the ₹7–8 crore net range on day one, with a stronger weekend run expected if early audience reception turns favorable. The storyline, which follows two individuals from different states brought together under unusual circumstances, is believed to have pan-India appeal.

With no major competitors at the box office this weekend, 'Param Sundari' is in a prime position to capitalize on audience footfall.

Maddock Films’ Winning Streak

Maddock Films, known for delivering sleeper hits, is coming off back-to-back successes with 'Stree 2' and 'Chhaava'. Trade experts believe the studio’s focus on content-driven cinema has helped it establish a reliable brand image. Whether Param Sundari continues this winning streak will depend on word-of-mouth traction in the days to come.