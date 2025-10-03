Pandit Chhannulal Mishra Cremated With Full State Honours In Varanasi, PM Modi Pays Tribute

Renowned Hindustani classical vocalist Pandit Chhannulal Mishra, Padma Vibhushan awardee, was cremated on Thursday at Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi with full state honours. The 89-year-old maestro passed away on Wednesday at his daughter Namrata Mishra’s residence in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, following a period of illness.

“He was admitted to the hospital for the last 17–18 days with age-related issues. He passed away at home this morning at around 4 a.m.,” Namrata Mishra told PTI.

His mortal remains were brought to his ancestral home, Chhoti Gabi, Varanasi, at 12:30 p.m., where a large crowd—including UP Minister Dr. Dayashankar Mishra, the Varanasi mayor, several MLAs, the district magistrate, and the police commissioner—gathered to pay their respects. The final rites were performed by his grandson, with music lovers and family members mourning the passing of a true legend.

PM Modi pays tribute to Pandit Chhannulal Mishra

Pandit Mishra, widely regarded as a torchbearer of Indian classical music, was celebrated for his efforts to bring Hindustani classical traditions to audiences across India and the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute, saying, “I am deeply saddened by the passing of renowned classical singer Pandit Chhannulal Mishra. He dedicated his life to the enrichment of Indian art and culture. He not only brought classical music to the masses but also made invaluable contributions to establishing Indian traditions on the world stage. I am fortunate to have always received his affection and blessings. In 2014, he was also my proposer for the Varanasi seat. I express my deepest condolences to his family and fans in this time of grief. Om Shanti!”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed his condolences, highlighting Mishra’s lasting legacy in the state and the broader Indian classical music community. Tributes also poured in from fellow musicians such as Padma Shri folk singer Malini Awasthi and classical vocalist Dr. Soma Ghosh.

About Pandit Chhannulal Mishra

Born on August 3, 1936, in Azamgarh district, Uttar Pradesh, Pandit Mishra began his musical journey under his father’s guidance and later trained extensively in Banaras. Under the tutelage of Ustad Abdul Ghani Khan of the Kirana Gharana, he became a celebrated exponent of the Banaras Gharana, particularly revered for his mastery of Khayal and Purab Ang Thumri. His soulful performances earned him both national and international acclaim, along with numerous awards including the Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, the Naushad Award, Yash Bharati, the Padma Bhushan in 2010, the Padma Vibhushan in 2020, and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship.

Pandit Chhannulal Mishra is survived by his son, Ramkumar Mishra, a tabla player, and three daughters.