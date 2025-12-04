'Very Tough Time': Palak Muchhal Breaks Silence On Brother Palash-Smriti Wedding Row

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The much-anticipated wedding of Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer-filmmaker Palash Muchhal was expected to be a high-profile celebration. Instead, it turned into one of the year’s most unexpected emotional turnarounds after the ceremony was called off at the last moment. Weeks later, Palash’s sister, singer Palak Muchhal, has spoken publicly for the first time about how the families are coping.

The couple were set to tie the knot in Sangli, Maharashtra, on Nov. 23, with pre-wedding festivities already dominating social media. But the celebrations came to a sudden standstill after a series of medical emergencies struck both families within hours on the day of the wedding.

Health Emergencies Derailed the Ceremony

Early on the wedding day, Smriti Mandhana’s father, Srinivas Mandhana, was rushed to the hospital following a health issue. Just hours later, Palash Muchhal was also admitted with viral symptoms and complications related to acidity. With both families facing simultaneous health crises, Palak Muchhal issued a brief statement confirming that the wedding had been postponed.

Although both Srinivas Mandhana and Palash were discharged shortly afterwards, the absence of further official updates fuelled widespread speculation about the couple’s future plans.

Palak Muchhal Breaks Silence

Speaking to Filmfare, Palak reflected on the emotional toll of the past few weeks and the intense public scrutiny surrounding the episode. “I think the families have been through a very, very tough time. We would just want to believe in positivity in this time and spread positivity as much as we can. And stay strong,” she said.

In the days following the postponement, both Smriti and Palash largely withdrew from social media. Smriti deleted all wedding and engagement-related posts, including the widely shared proposal video filmed at DY Patil Stadium. Fans also noticed that both later added an evil eye emoji to their Instagram bios, triggering fresh waves of online speculation.

Palash has made only a few subdued public appearances since. He was first seen at an airport, marking a brief return to public view. More recently, a photograph of him visiting spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj at the Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj ashram in Vrindavan, wearing a mask, went viral.

Speculation around a new wedding date briefly resurfaced after reports suggested the ceremony might be held on Dec. 7. However, Smriti Mandhana’s brother swiftly dismissed the claims, clarifying that the wedding remains “still on hold”.