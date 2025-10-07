Pawan Kalyan’s high-octane gangster drama They Call Him OG continues to dominate the box office with unstoppable momentum. Directed by Sujeeth, the action-packed entertainer hit theatres on September 25, 2025, and has been rewriting box office history ever since.

Within just a few days of its release, the film crossed the ₹300 crore mark worldwide, emerging as the highest-grossing Telugu film of the year. As fans continue to celebrate the movie’s phenomenal theatrical success, an exciting update about its digital premiere has now surfaced.

‘They Call Him OG’ OTT Release Date

According to a report by 123Telugu, They Call Him OG is all set to premiere on Netflix on October 23, 2025, after completing a successful four-week theatrical run. The film’s digital rights were reportedly acquired by the streaming giant for a massive sum — a deal so lucrative that it allegedly influenced the makers’ decision to skip a Hindi theatrical release in major multiplex chains.

Fans who missed the big-screen experience won’t have to wait long, as the film’s OTT release is just around the corner. An official announcement confirming the streaming date is expected soon.

A Milestone Moment in Pawan Kalyan’s Career

They Call Him OG marks a landmark achievement in Pawan Kalyan’s career, becoming his biggest box office success to date. The actor, known for his massive fan base across South India, made a powerful comeback with this film after a brief hiatus.

Despite mixed critical reviews, the film has been widely appreciated for its gripping narrative, intense action sequences, and Pawan Kalyan’s magnetic performance — with many fans calling it “one of his best yet.” The movie’s combination of strong storytelling, stylised visuals, and star power has ensured packed theatres and continued fan frenzy.

About the Film: ‘They Call Him OG’

The film follows Ojas Gambheera (Pawan Kalyan), a former samurai who once abandoned his violent past to live peacefully with his love, Kanmani (Priyanka Mohan). But when his old world catches up to him, Ojas is forced back into the dark underbelly of Mumbai’s criminal empire to protect his loved ones and face his formidable nemesis, Omi Bhau (Emraan Hashmi).

The ensemble cast includes Prakash Raj, Sriya Reddy, Sudhev Nair, Subhaleka Sudhakar, and Harish Uthaman, each adding depth and intensity to Sujeeth’s stylishly crafted narrative. Produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under the DVV Entertainment banner, the film impresses with its lavish production design, stunning cinematography, and a powerful background score by Thaman S.

Fan Reactions and What’s Next

Fans have flooded social media with praise, calling They Call Him OG “a treat for Pawan Kalyan fans.” Many lauded Sujeeth’s direction, the film’s gripping screenplay, and Pawan’s larger-than-life screen presence.

The film concludes on a suspenseful note, hinting at a potential sequel — a tease that has already sparked excitement across fan circles. With its upcoming OTT debut on Netflix, They Call Him OG is set to continue its victorious run, reaching an even wider global audience.