The Trial Season 2 Review: Even Kajol's Brilliance Can't Save This Courtroom Drama

Kajol shines in The Trial: Season 2, but even her stellar performance can’t rescue this dull courtroom drama. Weak writing, flat cases, and zero emotional impact make it a wasted opportunity.

By : Amit Bhatia | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 12:40 PM (IST)

The Trial Season 2 review: When you have an actor of Kajol’s stature, a solid platform like Disney+ Hotstar, and commendable production values, one would expect a gripping series. Yet, The Trial: Season 2 stands as proof that even with all these assets, poor storytelling can ruin the experience. The show has everything but a compelling narrative—and without that, sitting through six episodes feels like an ordeal.

The Trial Season 2 plot

The story picks up with Noyonika (Kajol), whose husband (played by Jisshu Sengupta) is released from prison after being acquitted of sexual harassment charges. Their marriage is on shaky ground, and her professional life as a lawyer is equally turbulent. The series attempts to explore how she balances her cases and personal struggles, but the execution falls flat.

How is The Trial Season 2

The biggest question you’re left asking is: why was this season made at all? The courtroom sequences are some of the weakest you’ll see on screen—so unconvincing that even dated films did a better job. None of the cases carry any real weight, and the narrative trudges along without evoking any emotion. There’s no sense of tension, empathy, or drama—only monotony and boredom. Neither the courtroom battles nor the personal conflicts manage to strike a chord.

Performances

Kajol delivers a powerful performance and tries her best to inject life into the weak script, but even she cannot transform a crumbling foundation into a masterpiece. Jisshu Sengupta is impressive, while Alyy Khan convincingly plays a sharp lawyer. Sheeba Chaddha, however, is underutilized, and Kubbra Sait’s presence feels entirely wasted, with her character offering neither emotional depth nor narrative value.

Writing & direction

Written by Hussain Dalal, Abbas Dalal, and Siddharth Kumar, and directed by Umesh Bist, the series falters most in its writing. The cases are poorly sketched, lacking intensity and believability. The direction is competent but cannot salvage the sloppy screenplay, which remains the biggest villain of the show.

Final verdict

The Trial Season 2 is ultimately a squandered opportunity. Despite Kajol’s commendable effort, the weak writing drags everything down, making the series feel like a waste of time.

Published at : 19 Sep 2025 12:40 PM (IST)
Kajol The Trial Season 2
