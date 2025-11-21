Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
The Family Man 3: How Much Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat & Others Were Paid

The Family Man 3: How Much Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat & Others Were Paid

Season 3 of The Family Man has arrived to glowing reviews, and alongside the buzz, reports about what Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat and the cast were paid have sparked fresh curiosity among fans.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 21 Nov 2025 05:24 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Video’s smash-hit franchise The Family Man shows no signs of slowing down, and the buzz around its third chapter has only intensified. While Season 2 redefined the benchmark for homegrown spy thrillers, the newly released Season 3 — which dropped on Friday — has already garnered glowing reviews from critics.

Amid the excitement, the spotlight has also turned to the cast’s reported earnings for the latest instalment. Here’s a look at the rumoured pay packages of the leading stars — and who emerged as the highest-paid member of the ensemble.

Reported cast salaries for The Family Man Season 3

Manoj Bajpayee, returning as the perpetually stressed but razor-sharp TASC agent Srikant Tiwari, once again leads the pack. Reports suggest he has taken home between ₹20.25–22.50 crore, cementing his position as the franchise’s highest earner and its emotional core.

Making a powerful entry into the universe this year, Jaideep Ahlawat steps in as the menacing antagonist Rukma. Industry chatter indicates he was paid around ₹9 crore for the role.

Nimrat Kaur, who also joins the narrative in a pivotal capacity, is believed to have charged ₹8–9 crore, adding another heavyweight presence to an already compelling ensemble.

Darshan Kumar returns as Major Sameer, a character whose significance has expanded with each season. His reported fee also lies in the ₹8–9 crore range.

Sharib Hashmi, the ever-popular JK Talpade, continues to enjoy strong audience affection. For his latest outing, he has reportedly been compensated ₹5 crore.

Priyamani, who portrays Suchitra Tiwari and remains integral to Srikant’s personal arc, is said to have received approximately ₹7 crore for Season 3.

Ashlesha Thakur, known for playing Dhriti Tiwari, has allegedly earned ₹4 crore, as her character returns with a deeper and more intense storyline.

The Family Man Season 3 storyline and review

This season sends Srikant Tiwari deep into the Northeast on a high-stakes assignment — only for a sudden twist to put him on the opposite side of the law, turning him into the one being hunted. While he races to protect the nation, the tension surrounding his family’s safety back home becomes equally compelling. The story soon expands beyond India’s borders, maintaining relentless momentum across seven crisp, 45-minute episodes, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

ABP Live's review of the latest season reads, "Simply put — this season is outstanding. From the very first frame, the show has an unshakeable grip on the viewer. The family moments are beautifully crafted, grounding the intense action with emotional warmth. Every scene featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat crackles with brilliance." Read more here.

Published at : 21 Nov 2025 05:24 PM (IST)
Manoj Bajpayee The Family Man Jaideep Ahlawat The Family Man 3
