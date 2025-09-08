Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentOTTThe Ba***ds Of Bollywood Trailer: Aryan Khan Show Is Glitzy Satire With Khans, Cameos And Chaos

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Trailer: Aryan Khan Show Is Glitzy Satire With Khans, Cameos And Chaos

The Ba***ds of Bollywood trailer: Netflix has finally unveiled the much-awaited trailer of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, marking Aryan Khan’s first venture as a director.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 08 Sep 2025 03:51 PM (IST)
The Ba***ds of Bollywood trailer: Netflix has finally unveiled the much-awaited trailer of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, marking Aryan Khan’s first venture as a director. After last month’s teaser created a wave of buzz, the new preview has further intensified excitement for what promises to be one of the boldest shows of the year.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood trailer

The seven-episode drama, backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, introduces audiences to Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), a young dreamer determined to make it big in Bollywood. With his best friend Parvaiz (Raghav Juyal), quick-witted manager Sanya (Anya Singh), and a supportive family—uncle Avtar (Manoj Pahwa), mother Neeta (Mona Singh), and father Rajat (Vijayant Kohli)—by his side, Aasmaan dives headfirst into the dazzling yet ruthless world of cinema.

But stardom isn’t without obstacles. His journey takes a sharp turn when he lands opposite superstar Ajay Talvar’s (Bobby Deol) daughter Karishma (Sahher Bambba). Along the way, he must also navigate shrewd producer Freddy Sodawallah (Manish Chaudhari) and fading star Jaraj Saxena (Rajat Bedi), who’s desperate for a comeback.

Cameos in The Ba***ds of Bollywood

If the high-octane story wasn’t enough, the trailer teases a historic moment for Bollywood fans — the three Khans appearing together on screen for the first time. Adding to the glitter are cameos from Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, SS Rajamouli, Disha Patani, Badshah, and more, setting the stage for a series brimming with spectacle and surprises.

Music to match the madness

The soundtrack, presented in collaboration with T-Series, mirrors the show’s high-energy mood. Shashwat Sachdev leads the album, with contributions from Anirudh Ravichander and Ujwal Gupta. The first track, “Badli Si Hawa Hai” by Arijit Singh and Amira Gill, already has fans calling it a youth anthem. Another number, “Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri” sung by Arijit Singh, has only heightened the frenzy around the show’s release.

A filmy roast and celebration

Described as a no-holds-barred satire on the industry, The Ba***ds of Bollywood blends humour, drama, and unfiltered commentary on the world behind the spotlight. With sharp one-liners and larger-than-life moments, it’s positioned as both a tribute and a takedown of Hindi cinema’s glitz.

The series drops September 18 on Netflix, and if the trailer is anything to go by, Aryan Khan’s directorial debut might just be the most talked-about streaming event of the year.

Published at : 08 Sep 2025 03:51 PM (IST)
