Robert De Niro’s The Alto Knights Lands On Indian OTT This August

Barry Levinson’s crime-laced biopic 'The Alto Knights' is gearing up for its India OTT debut on August 21, 2025, via JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium), giving viewers a front-row seat to a gripping tale of power, betrayal, and the criminal underworld of 1950s New York.

Robert De Niro in dual mafia roles

Adapted from Nicholas Pileggi’s story, the film sees Robert De Niro take on a challenging double role as mafia kingpins Frank Costello and Vito Genovese, two once-loyal allies whose friendship unravels into a deadly rivalry. Set against the backdrop of the city’s organised crime scene, their feud escalates into a turf war fuelled by ambition, deceit, and calculated moves for dominance.

The ensemble cast includes Michael Rispoli as Albert Anastasia, Kathrine Narducci as Anna Genovese, Cosmo Jarvis as Vincent Gigante, and Debra Messing as Bobbie Costello. The drama unfolds as Genovese’s calculated rise threatens Costello’s empire, setting off a chain of events that plunges both the mafia syndicate and law enforcement into dangerous instability.

From box office disappointment to streaming revival

Released theatrically in the US on March 21, 2025, 'The Alto Knights' generated buzz for De Niro’s performance but received mixed critical reception. Despite a strong creative pedigree, with Levinson’s directorial touch and Pileggi’s screenwriting legacy (Goodfellas, Casino), the film underperformed commercially, grossing just $9 million worldwide against a production budget estimated at $45–50 million.

OTT launch for Indian audiences

For fans of the mob genre, the film’s arrival on streaming marks an opportunity to see De Niro embody two of the most infamous figures in American organised crime history. From simmering tension to brutal confrontation, 'The Alto Knights' charts a violent chapter in New York’s underworld where no one is untouchable. Indian audiences can stream the film from August 21, 2025, without leaving their homes.