Tamannaah Bhatia Describes Her 'Do You Wanna Partner' Role As ‘Impulsive Hustler’

HomeEntertainmentOTTTamannaah Bhatia Describes Her 'Do You Wanna Partner' Role As ‘Impulsive Hustler’

Tamannaah Bhatia describes her character in "Do You Wanna Partner" as a contemporary, impulsive "hustler" driven by passion.

By : IANS | Updated at : 12 Sep 2025 09:59 AM (IST)
Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who can be seen in the recently released streaming show ‘Do You Wanna Partner’, has called her character in the show a ‘hustler’, who is impulsive and passion-driven.

The actress spoke with IANS during the promotional campaign of the show, and spoke about how much of herself she exposed in her character as the setting of the show is very contemporary.

She told IANS, “I feel like, while the world is familiar, the people are very new in the sense that they are very contemporary girls. So, their freedom and their culture are also a reflection of the current society. So, say if you were to act in a period film, you're also reflecting that time of society or whatever that was. So, while it is a familiar background, I still feel like for me, it was a very layered character to play through because she's extremely impulsive and she's very passion-driven. She's a hustler basically. My character is largely a hustler. And her best friend actually is like the balancing factor in her life”.

She said that her character in the show is more sort of voice of reason and she creates that sense of balance in her madness.

She further mentioned, “Like she gives her friend the fire that her character sometimes needs to be pushed in a certain direction or nudged in a certain direction. So, while here our work is mostly based on nuance and I was very, very conscious of the fact that when we are attempting an entrepreneurial dramedy, its plot points are so outlandish that we never wanted people to look at this as a frivolous show or a show that is just touching the top layer of how female friendships are”.

“I myself have very strong female friendships and I felt like there was no representation of it. There are a lot of scenes where I felt like the way they are written, actually when women are friends and they function with each other, that has been portrayed”, she added.

‘Do You Wanna Partner’ streams on Prime Video.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 12 Sep 2025 09:59 AM (IST)
Tamannaah Bhatia Do You Wanna Partner
