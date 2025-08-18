Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentOTTSunil Grover’s Gulzar Mimicry On Kapil Sharma’s Show Breaks The Internet: 'Is There Anything He Can’t Do?'

Sunil Grover's Gulzar Mimicry On Kapil Sharma's Show Breaks The Internet: 'Is There Anything He Can't Do?'

Comedian Sunil Grover left audiences amazed as he mimicked poet-filmmaker Gulzar on The Great Indian Kapil Show. His flawless act as 'Fuljar' went viral, with fans calling him “phenomenal.”

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 18 Aug 2025 08:17 PM (IST)
Sunil Grover has built a reputation for effortlessly slipping into the skin of anyone he chooses to mimic — from Bollywood superstars to playback legends. After winning hearts with his takes on Salman Khan and Udit Narayan, the comedian once again raised the bar, this time channeling legendary poet-filmmaker Gulzar.

Sunil Grover as ‘Fuljar’

In the Independence Day special of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix, Kapil Sharma welcomed singers Shaan and Neeti Mohan along with composer duo Vishal-Shekhar. The highlight of the episode, however, turned out to be Sunil’s entry as ‘Fuljar’ — a Gulzar doppelgänger complete with his signature white kurta-pyjama and podium.

Delivering witty couplets in Gulzar’s unmistakable style, Sunil had the guests in splits and amazement at the same time. Archana Puran Singh exclaimed, “He looks exactly like Gulzar Sahab,” while Vishal was left holding his head in disbelief. Neeti Mohan, visibly impressed, simply whispered, “Wow.”

 
 
 
 
 
Internet applauds Sunil Grover's Gulzar act

Clips of Sunil’s performance soon found their way to social media, where they quickly went viral. Fans couldn’t stop praising his uncanny impersonation skills. One user commented, “How CAN?.???? @whosunilgrover...man, you are phenomenal. We are lucky to have seen your talent.” Another wrote, “He is amazing, he can copy anyone.” A third echoed what many felt: “Is there anything this man cannot do?”

Another user commented, "Sunil Grover is the greatest mimicry artist of India. Period" "He deserves more than kapil. He is a gem, he is a perfectionist, how he does salman's, ajay's mimic and others," another comment read. "Omg he sounded so similar to Gulzar," read another comment.

About Sunil Grover

Grover has been a familiar face on Kapil Sharma’s shows for over a decade, returning time and again with memorable characters and flawless mimicry. Beyond television, he has also carved out an impressive acting career, with roles in films such as Ghajini and Jawan, as well as web series like Tandav and Sunflower.

Published at : 18 Aug 2025 08:17 PM (IST)
Kapil Sharma Sunil Grover Gulzar Netflix
