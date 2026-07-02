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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesWednesday Box Office Collection: Welcome To The Jungle Leads, Cocktail 2, Maa Inti Bangaram And Main Vaapas Aaunga Stay Steady

Wednesday Box Office Collection: Welcome To The Jungle Leads, Cocktail 2, Maa Inti Bangaram And Main Vaapas Aaunga Stay Steady

Welcome to the Jungle led the box office on July 1 despite a midweek dip, while Cocktail 2, Maa Inti Bangaram, Main Vaapas Aaunga and Carry On Jatta 4 also saw lower collections.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 12:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Midweek box office dip; Welcome to Jungle led collections.
  • Welcome to Jungle nears 100 crore; earned 6 crore.
  • Cocktail 2, Main Wapas Aaunga performed steadily on Wednesday.
  • Maa Inti Bangaram, Carry On Jatta 4 also added totals.

The midweek lull was clearly visible at the Indian box office on Wednesday, with every film in cinemas witnessing a drop in collections. Even so, Akshay Kumar’s Welcome to the Jungle continued to lead the race, outperforming all other releases. Carry On Jatta 4, Cocktail 2, Maa Inti Bangaram, and Main Vaapas Aaunga also added to their box office totals despite slower business.

Here’s a look at how these films performed on Wednesday, July 1.

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 6

Akshay Kumar’s Welcome to the Jungle is inching closer to the coveted Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office. Although the film's earnings dipped on its sixth day, it comfortably remained the highest-grossing film of the day.

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According to Sacnilk’s early trend report, Welcome to the Jungle collected Rs 6 crore on Day 6 (Wednesday).

That takes the film’s six-day total to Rs 87.50 crore.

Carry On Jatta 4 Box Office Collection Day 6

Gippy Grewal and Sargun Mehta’s Punjabi comedy Carry On Jatta 4 saw a noticeable decline in collections on Wednesday.

As per Sacnilk’s early trend report, the film earned Rs 85 lakh on Day 6.

Its total collection after six days now stands at Rs 11.45 crore.

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Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 13

Despite facing stiff competition from Welcome to the Jungle, Cocktail 2 has continued to hold its ground at the box office. While collections slowed on its second Wednesday, the film still managed a decent day at the ticket windows.

According to Sacnilk’s early estimates, Cocktail 2 collected Rs 1.40 crore on Day 13.

Its 13-day box office total has now reached Rs 88.15 crore.

Maa Inti Bangaram Box Office Collection Day 13

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Maa Inti Bangaram has maintained a steady run since its release. The film continued its consistent performance by posting another respectable collection on its second Wednesday.

As per Sacnilk’s early trend report, the film earned Rs 1.30 crore on Day 13.

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With this, its 13-day cumulative collection has risen to Rs 52.80 crore.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 20

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Main Vaapas Aaunga continued to attract audiences well into its third week. The film once again delivered a solid performance on Wednesday.

According to Sacnilk’s early trend report, the film collected Rs 1.40 crore on Day 20 (Third Wednesday).

Its 20-day India net box office collection has now reached Rs 50.95 crore.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which film was the highest-grossing at the Indian box office on Wednesday, July 1, 2026?

Akshay Kumar’s Welcome to the Jungle led the box office on Wednesday, outperforming all other releases. Despite a dip in its collections, it remained the highest-grossing film of the day.

What was the box office collection for Welcome to the Jungle on its sixth day?

On its sixth day (Wednesday), Welcome to the Jungle collected Rs 6 crore. This brings the film’s total box office collection after six days to Rs 87.50 crore.

How much did Cocktail 2 collect on its 13th day, and what is its total?

Cocktail 2 collected Rs 1.40 crore on its 13th day. Its total box office collection has now reached Rs 88.15 crore.

What was the general trend for film collections at the Indian box office on Wednesday?

There was a clear midweek lull at the Indian box office on Wednesday, July 1, 2026. Every film in cinemas, including the leading ones, witnessed a drop in their collections.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 02 Jul 2026 12:19 PM (IST)
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Welcome To The Jungle Cocktail 2 Maa Inti Bangaram Wednesday Box Office Main Vaapas Aaunga Carry On Jatta 4
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