Welcome To The Jungle Leads, Cocktail 2, Maa Inti Bangaram And Main Vaapas Aaunga Stay Steady

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Midweek box office dip; Welcome to Jungle led collections.

Welcome to Jungle nears 100 crore; earned 6 crore.

Cocktail 2, Main Wapas Aaunga performed steadily on Wednesday.

Maa Inti Bangaram, Carry On Jatta 4 also added totals.

The midweek lull was clearly visible at the Indian box office on Wednesday, with every film in cinemas witnessing a drop in collections. Even so, Akshay Kumar’s Welcome to the Jungle continued to lead the race, outperforming all other releases. Carry On Jatta 4, Cocktail 2, Maa Inti Bangaram, and Main Vaapas Aaunga also added to their box office totals despite slower business.

Here’s a look at how these films performed on Wednesday, July 1.

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 6

Akshay Kumar’s Welcome to the Jungle is inching closer to the coveted Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office. Although the film's earnings dipped on its sixth day, it comfortably remained the highest-grossing film of the day.

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According to Sacnilk’s early trend report, Welcome to the Jungle collected Rs 6 crore on Day 6 (Wednesday).

That takes the film’s six-day total to Rs 87.50 crore.

Carry On Jatta 4 Box Office Collection Day 6

Gippy Grewal and Sargun Mehta’s Punjabi comedy Carry On Jatta 4 saw a noticeable decline in collections on Wednesday.

As per Sacnilk’s early trend report, the film earned Rs 85 lakh on Day 6.

Its total collection after six days now stands at Rs 11.45 crore.

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Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 13

Despite facing stiff competition from Welcome to the Jungle, Cocktail 2 has continued to hold its ground at the box office. While collections slowed on its second Wednesday, the film still managed a decent day at the ticket windows.

According to Sacnilk’s early estimates, Cocktail 2 collected Rs 1.40 crore on Day 13.

Its 13-day box office total has now reached Rs 88.15 crore.

Maa Inti Bangaram Box Office Collection Day 13

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Maa Inti Bangaram has maintained a steady run since its release. The film continued its consistent performance by posting another respectable collection on its second Wednesday.

As per Sacnilk’s early trend report, the film earned Rs 1.30 crore on Day 13.

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With this, its 13-day cumulative collection has risen to Rs 52.80 crore.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 20

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Main Vaapas Aaunga continued to attract audiences well into its third week. The film once again delivered a solid performance on Wednesday.

According to Sacnilk’s early trend report, the film collected Rs 1.40 crore on Day 20 (Third Wednesday).

Its 20-day India net box office collection has now reached Rs 50.95 crore.