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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesOm Puri’s Old Video On Naseeruddin Shah’s Talent And Nepotism In Bollywood Goes Viral

Om Puri’s Old Video On Naseeruddin Shah’s Talent And Nepotism In Bollywood Goes Viral

A resurfaced video of Om Puri praising close friend Naseeruddin Shah has gone viral, with the late actor calling him a globally respected performer and criticising Bollywood's culture of nepotism.

Written By : IANS |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 01:10 PM (IST)
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  • Shared struggles, theatre, and respect forged their deep friendship.

The friendship between the late actor Om Puri and veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah was nothing short of legendary. The two stuck with each other through thick and thin, and became each other’s quiet strength even in the face of nepotism back in the day.

An old video of Om Puri lauding his friend has resurfaced on the Internet. It shows the late actor talking about how Naseeruddin Shah is respected globally.

He said, “Maybe you don't know it very well. You are a very good actor. Not only in India, but you are popular abroad as well. And it is appreciated. Right now, your film Monsoon Wedding is being discussed. Many British people from our film unit have seen this film and praised you a lot. Naseer, I have a serious question for you. You have worked a lot in the film industry for the last 25 years”.

He further mentioned, “I think you have worked in more than 150 films. If you tell this to the British people, they will faint. But our own film industry is very notorious. They will keep giving you money. But they will distribute good roles among their relatives. And they will make you a goon by holding a knife in their hands. If you are disappointed to see the big hoardings of bodybuilders, then bring some names in your mind from your films. For instance, ‘Sparsh’, ‘Manthan’, ‘Akhrosh’ and ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaro’. Only then you will be able to stand among the international actors”.

The friendship between the 2 actors weighed in gold. They shared one of Indian cinema’s most respected friendships. Both came from the world of theatre and the National School of Drama, becoming key figures of the parallel cinema movement. Their bond was built on shared struggles, artistic respect, and a passion for realistic acting.

 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the professional background shared by Om Puri and Naseeruddin Shah?

Both actors emerged from theatre and the National School of Drama, becoming central figures in the parallel cinema movement. Their bond was rooted in shared artistic values and struggles.

Published at : 02 Jul 2026 01:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Naseeruddin Shah Om Puri Bollywood
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