Dhurandhar 2 Just Rs 264 Crore Short Of Beating Baahubali 2 To Become India’s Highest Grosser

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Dhurandhar 2, or Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is inching closer to becoming India’s highest-grossing film. The blockbuster is just a few hundred crores away from surpassing major box office giants like Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 and the current record holder, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. So far, the film has minted Rs 1,523.58 crore worldwide, including Rs 1,148.58 crore from India and Rs 375 crore overseas, across 316,119 shows. While the film has already crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark globally, it is yet to enter the Rs 1000 crore club through India’s collections alone.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

The film recorded its lowest earnings on Day 15, collecting Rs 18.30 crore. However, collections picked up slightly on Good Friday, with the film earning Rs 21.55 crore at the box office.



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In its first week, Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs 674.17 crore, followed by Rs 263.65 crore in the second week. With the latest figures, the film’s total India net collection stands at Rs 959.37 crore after 16 days.

Having already crossed the Rs 950 crore mark, the film is now very close to the Rs 1000 crore mark in India. It requires around Rs 41 crore more to achieve this. Trade analysts expect the numbers to rise over the third weekend, which could help the film reach its goal soon.

Second-Highest Third Friday Collection

The record for the highest third-Friday collection at the Indian box office is held by Dhurandhar, which earned Rs 23.7 crore. Although Dhurandhar 2 could not surpass that figure, its Rs 21.55 crore collection has made it the second-highest third-Friday grosser in India.

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The film also outperformed Baahubali 2’s Rs 18 crore and Pushpa 2’s Rs 14 crore in third-Friday earnings.

Dhurandhar 2 Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Day 0 – Rs 43 crore

Day 1 – Rs 102.55 crore

Day 2 – Rs 80.72 crore

Day 3 – Rs 113 crore

Day 4 – Rs 114.85 crore

Day 5 – Rs 65 crore

Day 6 – Rs 56.60 crore

Day 7 – Rs 48.75 crore

Day 8 – Rs 49.70 crore

Day 9 – Rs 41.75 crore

Day 10 – Rs 62.85 crore

Day 11 – Rs 68.10 crore

Day 12 – Rs 25.30 crore

Day 13 – Rs 27.75 crore

Day 14 – Rs 20.10 crore

Day 15 – Rs 18.30 crore

Day 16 – Rs 25.81 crore

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan, was released in theatres on March 19, a day after paid preview shows. The film serves as a sequel to Dhurandhar, which was released last year.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the action thriller was released in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Following its theatrical run, the film will stream on JioHotstar instead of Netflix.