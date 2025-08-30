Karate Kid Legends OTT Premiere: When & Where to Stream Jackie Chan’s Film

The 2025 martial arts drama Karate Kid: Legends, featuring Jackie Chan, Ben Wang, and Ralph Macchio, released in May to positive audience reactions. Directed by Jonathan Entwistle, the film was praised for its flawlessly choreographed fight sequences and its seamless fusion of kung fu and karate techniques. The film continues the legacy of the 2010 Karate Kid movie and is set within the Cobra Kai universe, taking place three years after the TV series’ conclusion.

Karate Kid: Legends on OTT

Fans who missed the theatrical release can now watch Karate Kid: Legends on Netflix, available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The digital release makes the martial arts spectacle accessible to audiences worldwide, allowing them to enjoy Li Fong’s journey from Beijing to New York City and his transformation into a hybrid martial arts fighter.

Storyline: Li Fong’s Martial Arts Journey

The movie follows Li Fong (Ben Wang), a young kung fu prodigy who moves to New York with his mother after a family tragedy. Drawn into a local karate tournament, Li seeks guidance from both Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). The film chronicles his efforts to master a unique blend of kung fu and karate in preparation for a climactic showdown, highlighting themes of perseverance, friendship, and self-discovery.

ALSO READ: Param Sundari OTT Release: Sidharth Malhotra & Janhvi Kapoor Film Set For Streaming

In a promotional interview, Jackie Chan revealed that he didn’t undergo any new martial arts training for the film, stating, “I don’t need to anymore. I’ve been training every day for 64 years. I’ve been fighting, fighting, fighting.” At 71, he still performed all his stunts, acknowledging, “I’m not the same person I was when I was 20 and could execute a triple kick in the sky. Now, I’ll perform one kick. But it’s still all about me.”

Hindi Version Brings Star Voices

For Hindi audiences, Ajay Devgn lent his voice to Jackie Chan’s character, while his son Yug Devgan dubbed for Li Fong. This adaptation makes the film more relatable for Indian viewers while retaining the essence of the original performances.