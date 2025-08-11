Farah Khan Reveals If Cook Dilip Gets Extra Pay Or Royalties For YouTube Appearances

Farah Khan’s YouTube vlog continues to give her longtime cook, Dilip, a surprising celebrity status. In the latest episode, filmed at Shruti Haasan’s stylish Mumbai residence, Farah addressed a question many viewers have been curious about, does Dilip earn extra money or royalties for his frequent appearances on her channel?

Farah shares how much Dilip earns

The visit to Shruti’s expansive, industrial-themed home was filled with easy banter, home-cooked food, and music. Shruti personally prepared sambar and dosa for her guests, while Farah and Dilip chatted away with the actress. At one point, Shruti showcased her musical talent by playing an original tune on the piano and singing.

Farah then revealed that Dilip has a musical side too, he once recorded a song with Shankar Mahadevan called Meri Pagar Badhao (“Increase My Salary”).

When Shruti directly asked, “Does Dilip get extra royalty or extra fees for YouTube videos?” Farah kept the specifics under wraps but replied, “Yes, he gets a lot, more than everyone here put together.”

Shruti teased, “We were just worried about Dilip,” prompting Farah to joke, “Don’t be worried about him, be worried about me.”

Dilip’s rise in popularity

Since Farah launched her cooking series in 2024, the duo’s friendly rapport has become as big a draw as the food itself. What started as casual kitchen sessions evolved into a fan-favourite vlog format, featuring celebrity guests like Kajol, Ananya Panday, and Vijay Varma. Dilip’s understated humour and warm personality have made him a breakout star in his own right.

Shruti Haasan’s next big release

On the work front, Shruti Haasan is gearing up for Coolie, an action-packed thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The ensemble cast includes Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and others, with Aamir Khan making a special appearance. Slated for release on August 14, Coolie will go head-to-head at the box office with War 2, starring Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan.